expand
Ad Spot

October 6, 2020

Wild trade Donato to Sharks for 2021 3rd-rounder

By Associated Press

Published 1:52 pm Monday, October 5, 2020

The Minnesota Wild traded forward Ryan Donato to the San Jose Sharks on Monday for a third-round pick in the 2021 draft, continuing their makeover under general manager Bill Guerin.

Donato will enter the final season of a two-year, $3.8 million contract, giving the Sharks some additional depth on the wing. Donato had 15 points in his first 15 games with the Wild after being acquired in a trade with Boston on Feb. 20, 2019, for forward Charlie Coyle, who was San Jose’s first-round draft pick in 2010.

Donato’s only full season with Minnesota was less productive, with 14 goals — all even-strength — and nine assists in 62 games. The 24-year-old was a healthy scratch in the last two games of the postseason qualifying round series against Vancouver.

The selection the Sharks sent to the Wild was originally Pittsburgh’s, first dealt to San Jose on Feb. 24 for forward Patrick Marleau. The Wild now own two 2021 picks from the Penguins, who traded next year’s first-rounder to Minnesota for forward Jason Zucker.

Donato, who is the son of former Bruins stalwart Ted Donato, has 29 goals and 28 assists in 130 career NHL games. The Harvard product was a second-round pick by Boston in 2014.

Guerin has been busy in recent weeks since the pandemic-altered season ended. He traded popular center Eric Staal to Buffalo for center Marcus Johansson; acquired center Nick Bjugstad from Pittsburgh for a conditional 2021 draft pick; signed defenseman Jonas Brodin to a seven-year,

$42 million contract extension; and told captain and center Mikko Koivu — who will be a unrestricted free agent and could retire from the NHL — he would not be re-signed.

The Wild also re-signed center Nico Sturm on Monday to a two-year, $1.45 million contract. The 25-year-old scored his first NHL goal in Game 4 of the qualifying round series against Vancouver on Aug. 7. He spent most of the season with the Wild’s AHL affiliate in Iowa.

News

2 more Minnesota GOP leaders test negative for coronavirus

Crime, Courts & Emergencies

Police seeking information in Saturday morning shots fired incident

Crime, Courts & Emergencies

Convictions: Sept. 20-26

Health

UPDATE: Seven new COVID cases reported in Mower County

News

Trump aims for Monday release after supporter drive-by

Business

Celebrate your public utility at Austin Utilities virtual open house

Local Government

Assessment hearings, Capital Improvement Plan on council agenda

Mower County

Rare swan gives birders a treat

News

Hy-Vee Pharmacies expand offerings to include childhood vaccinations

Mower County

HHH teams up with first responders in Project Lifesaver

Business

Austin Farmers Market relocation, expansion Project

Mower County

Come pick a peck: Long time Lansing orchard provides prime family outing

LeRoy

Out on the hunt

News

Fall colors in full force as top half of Minn. reaches peak season

News

US unemployment drops to 7.9 percent but hiring slows pre-election

Mower County

Candidate Q&A: Senate District 27

Mower County

Spay/neuter clinic this month

Mower County

Investigation into multi-state 911 outage

Crime, Courts & Emergencies

Owatonna woman pleads not guilty to aiding in drug sales

Crime, Courts & Emergencies

Man charged with multiple counts of criminal sexual conduct

Mower County

Annual Zonta fundraiser now open for pre-order

News

Documentary tries to prove existence of dead Lincoln photo

News

Documents show large police presence at George Floyd burial

News

Trump has COVID-19, going to military hospital