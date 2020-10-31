expand
Ad Spot

October 31, 2020

Walmart returns guns and ammunition to US store displays

By Associated Press

Published 1:01 pm Saturday, October 31, 2020

NEW YORK — Walmart has reversed course, announcing it is returning ammunition and firearms to their displays in its U.S. stores.

On Thursday the nation’s largest retailer said it had removed the items from displays due to “civil unrest” in some areas of the country. Guns and ammunition, however, had remained for sale at the stores, just not visible to shoppers.

But on Friday Walmart said the items had been restored to displays because the unrest has remained isolated.

The moves come after several days of protests, vandalism, and an overnight curfew in Philadelphia after police fatally shot a Black man with a history of mental health problems.

“After civil unrest earlier this week resulted in damage to several of our stores, consistent with actions we took over the summer, we asked stores to move firearms and ammunition from the sales floor to a secure location in the back of the store in an abundance of caution, “ Walmart said in a statement. “As the current incidents have remained geographically isolated, we have made the decision to begin returning these products to the sales floor today.”

The retailer based in Bentonville, Arkansas, sells firearms in about half of its 4,700 stores.

More News

‘Not a rivalry yet:’ Superlarks keep Rebels in check

Time for a change to America, on our clocks and watches

Southland sweeps Lyle-Pacelli

Austin senior named Mr. Soccer, three Packers are First Team All-State

Mower County

Time for a change to America, on our clocks and watches

Education

This year’s Minn. school board races are competitive and more racially diverse

News

Walmart returns guns and ammunition to US store displays

Business

Mower begins round 2 of the Small Business COVID-19 Relief Grant program

Business

Gas differences leave people in Austin scratching their heads

Crime, Courts & Emergencies

Partnership of Safety

Mower County

Minnesota Democrats ramp up push for absentee ballot turnout

Mower County

MPPOA announces full list of 2020 candidate endorsements

News

Illinois judge OKs extradition of Rittenhouse to Wisconsin

Agriculture

Sign up for Dairy Margin Coverage now underway

News

As virus surges, Trump rallies keep packing in thousands

Mower County

Breakthrough research using light- activated proteins for targeted therapy

Education

PHOTOS: The science of pumpkin dropping

Health

State sets new daily case record with over 3K reported COVID-19 cases

Mower County

County, state urge delivery of ballots after appellate court decision

Mower County

Latest on COVID-19 in MN: Bracing for more bad days, broken records

News

Trump moves Minnesota rally while Biden announces visit

Mower County

Breakthrough research using light-activated proteins for targeted therapy

News

Court: Late Minnesota absentee ballots must be separated

News

Trump officials end gray wolf protections across most of US

News

Trump, Biden to hold rallies Friday in Minnesota

News

Minnesota reports record-high 2,800 new virus cases

News

Bid to recruit ex-cops as poll challengers comes under fire

News

GOP campaigns asks that late absentee ballots be separated