expand
Ad Spot

October 28, 2020

Vikings recover from game one loss to top USC

By Daily Herald

Published 9:40 pm Tuesday, October 27, 2020

The Hayfield volleyball team took down United South Central (1-1 overall) by scores of 23-25, 25-17, 25-20, 25-16 in Hayfield Tuesday.

Maryx Young served eight aces for the Vikings (3-3 overall) and she also chipped in 36 set assists and 14 digs.
“We didn’t play a very clean game, it was real ugly at times,” Hayfield head coach Jeremy Struck said. “Execution on only one level is not enough. Balance, patience, and seeing the court was the recipe for victory. Once we did those things consistently, it started to flow better.”

Hayfield stats: Jenna Jacobsen, 12 kills, 1 assist, 28 digs, 2 aces; Maryx Young, 5 kills, 36 assists, 14 digs, 8 aces; Haeven Skjervem, 9 kills, 2 assists, 13 digs, 2 aces; Gigi Galdamez, 7 kills, 8 digs, 2 blocks; Lexi Gerber, 6 kills, 1 assist, 4 digs; Reese Bauman, 4 kills, 1 assist, 4 digs, 3 aces; Kenna Chick, 2 assists, 19 digs

More News

Vikings recover from game one loss to top USC

WEM volleyball team sweeps Blooming Prairie

Cardinals take down Wolverines as Welsh hits 31 set assists

Unbeaten Raiders sweep Packers

News

Important Minnesota high court race sits on back of ballot

Health

2 COVID-19 deaths reported over the weekend

Health

Mayo reinstates visitor restrictions in the face of rising COVID-19 cases

Crime, Courts & Emergencies

Police seek help locating missing Rochester man

News

Barrett confirmed by Senate for Supreme Court, takes oath

Mower County

CRWD projects included in bonding bill

News

Surgery successful for GOP US Senate candidate Jason Lewis

News

GOP US Senate candidate Jason Lewis rushed into surgery

News

US health official says pandemic clearly can be controlled

News

Minn. nursing homes in rural areas see staff shortages worsen with COVID-19

Crime, Courts & Emergencies

3-year-old airlifted to Rochester after Saturday hit-and-run

Albert Lea

‘We have much to celebrate’

News

Hotel stays help dozens experiencing homelessness find more permanent homes

Mower County

Paying attention to district needs

Agriculture

Food to the Field: Feed-A-Farmer program shows gratitude to producers

Health

Mayo to transition COVID-19 testing sites indoors

News

Nearly 1.2M Minnesotans have already voted

News

Court refuses to delay vote in Minnesota congressional race

Crime, Courts & Emergencies

Two charged after meth found in truck, trash can

Mower County

3 Rotarians honored as Fellows

News

Battleground postal delays persist with mail voting underway

Crime, Courts & Emergencies

Two sentenced to prison in assault cases

Education

College Accolades: Austin grad receives scholarships

News

Some hospitals in crisis as US nears high for COVID-19 cases