Vikings find their groove in win over Awesome Blossoms

BLOOMING PRAIRIE – The Hayfield volleyball team put together its most complete performance of the season as it topped Blooming Prairie 25-10, 25-12, 25-17 in BP Thursday.

Hayfield senior setter Maryx Young was able to disperse the Viking attack through an array of hitters as senior Jenna Jacobsen crushed 11 kills, senior Lexi Gerber tallied seven kills, junior Gigi Galdamez had four kills and sophomore Reese Baumann put seven kills. Young, who had six kills of her own to go along with 30 set assists and 26 digs, has enjoyed setting up all of her hitters this season and she’s made sure to keep the offense balanced.

“I’ll look at stats after our matches and see who had more kills in the last game. Then I’ll make sure somebody else gets kills in the next one,” Young said. “I try to even it out. It makes it a lot more fun with both of them and I have like five new plays that I make up in my head. We played as one tonight and we wanted to win this one. It was a big one for us, because we’re always neck and neck with Blooming. We wanted to come out fighting.”

Jacobsen has done her fair share of hitting this season, but she’s also enjoyed watching Baumann develop into a strong hitter right next to her.

“The younger hitters have picked it up very fast, especially Reese. She’s a very outstanding player and teammate,” Jacobsen said. “We’ve all worked together so well and it’s not just the hitters. It’s the set and the pass.”

Hayfield head coach Jeremy Struck said that his team was its best against the Awesome Blossoms (2-4 overall, 2-4 Gopher).

“Tonight we put it all together. We executed on the pass and the set and we knew where we wanted to go with the ball. It worked,” Struck said. “It’s been the reps and it’s been small little tweaks every game. On Tuesday we came out flat and tonight everything was working. It’s just a matter of getting in that groove. We really took it to them.”

The Vikings (4-3 overall, 4-3 Gopher) jumped out to a big lead in each of the first two games, but BP held a brief 2-1 lead early in the final game. The Vikings answered back strong to go up big, but BP crept within 23-16 after a big block by Sierra Larson and a side-out by Hayfield before Hayfield put the match to an end on a pair of kills by Baumann.

Micalyn Trihus led BP with five kills.

The match between Hayfield and BP was played just hours after the football game between Hayfield and BP scheduled for Friday had been cancelled due to a COVID-19 exposure on the BP football team.

Jacobsen felt fortunate the Viking volleyball team was able to take on the Awesome Blossoms and the match served as the final event of Homecoming for BP.

“We’re very thankful for being able to have a season with everything going on,” Jacobsen said. “Hearing about the football game is devastating for them on their homecoming. I definitely feel terrible for them.”

Hayfield’s football team is playing River Ridge, Wisconsin in Caledonia at 7 p.m. Friday.

Hayfield stats: Hayfield Stats: Jenna Jacobsen, 11 kills, 2 assists, 19 digs, 2 blocks; Lexi Gerber, 7 kills, 2 assists, 1 block; Reese Bauman, 7 kills, 2 digs, 1 block; Maryx Young, 6 kills, 30 assists, 26 digs, 2 aces; Gigi Galdamez, 4 kills, 1 block; Haeven Skjervem, 3 kills, 3 assists, 23 digs, 1 block, 1 ace; Kenna Chick, 1 assist, 13 digs, 2 aces.

BP stats: Maggie Bruns, 7 assists; 4 digs; Maren Forystek, 10 digs; Halle Strunk, 6 digs; Allison Krohnberg, 6 digs; Bobbie Bruns, 4 kills; 2 digs; Megan Oswald, 2 kills, 3 blocks; Sierra Larson, 1 kill, 3 blocks; Micalyn Trihus, 5 kills; 2 blocks