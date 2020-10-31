expand
Ad Spot

October 31, 2020

Vikings come up short against River Ridge, Wis.

By Daily Herald

Published 10:18 pm Friday, October 30, 2020

The Hayfield football team lost to River Ridge, Wisconsin by a score of 20-14 in Caledonia Friday night.

The game was tied at 14 for most of the second half until the Vikings (1-3 overall) allowed a touchdown on fourth and 12 with just under a minute remaining in the contest.

The game was tied at 14 at the half as Ethan Pack hit Erick Bungum for a six-yard TD and he found Isaac Matti for an 11-yard score.

Hayfield was supposed to play at Blooming Prairie Friday, but that game was cancelled due to BP having a COVID-19 contact on its team. The Vikings were able to schedule River Ridge and set up the game on very short notice.

More News

‘Not a rivalry yet:’ Superlarks keep Rebels in check

Time for a change to America, on our clocks and watches

Southland sweeps Lyle-Pacelli

Austin senior named Mr. Soccer, three Packers are First Team All-State

Mower County

Time for a change to America, on our clocks and watches

Education

This year’s Minn. school board races are competitive and more racially diverse

News

Walmart returns guns and ammunition to US store displays

Business

Mower begins round 2 of the Small Business COVID-19 Relief Grant program

Business

Gas differences leave people in Austin scratching their heads

Crime, Courts & Emergencies

Partnership of Safety

Mower County

Minnesota Democrats ramp up push for absentee ballot turnout

Mower County

MPPOA announces full list of 2020 candidate endorsements

News

Illinois judge OKs extradition of Rittenhouse to Wisconsin

Agriculture

Sign up for Dairy Margin Coverage now underway

News

As virus surges, Trump rallies keep packing in thousands

Mower County

Breakthrough research using light- activated proteins for targeted therapy

Education

PHOTOS: The science of pumpkin dropping

Health

State sets new daily case record with over 3K reported COVID-19 cases

Mower County

County, state urge delivery of ballots after appellate court decision

Mower County

Latest on COVID-19 in MN: Bracing for more bad days, broken records

News

Trump moves Minnesota rally while Biden announces visit

Mower County

Breakthrough research using light-activated proteins for targeted therapy

News

Court: Late Minnesota absentee ballots must be separated

News

Trump officials end gray wolf protections across most of US

News

Trump, Biden to hold rallies Friday in Minnesota

News

Minnesota reports record-high 2,800 new virus cases

News

Bid to recruit ex-cops as poll challengers comes under fire

News

GOP campaigns asks that late absentee ballots be separated