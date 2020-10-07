Two plead guilty in assault cases

Two individuals charged in assault cases that resulted in severe injuries to the victims entered guilty pleas on Thursday in Mower County District Court.

Cham Nygare Gilo

Cham Nygare Gilo, 21, of Austin pleaded guilty to felony first-degree burglary – assault person in building/on property – and felony possess firearm ammunition – conviction or adjudicated delinquent for crime of violence – as part of a plea agreement.

Charges of felony second-degree attempted murder – with intent – not premeditated, felony first-degree burglary – possess dangerous weapon/explosive, felony possess firearm – convicton or adjudicated delinquent for crime of violence – and felony second-degree assault – dangerous weapon – will be dismissed at the sentencing as part of the agreement.

Court documents state that in the early morning hours of Feb. 16, police responded to a report of a shooting in the downstairs apartment of a residence in the 100 block of 13th Street Northeast in Austin. Officers found an adult male laying face down on the floor convulsing and shaking. There was blood on the victim’s head and on the floor and an actively bleeding injury on the back of his head.

Officers rolled him over and found a spent shell casing under his chest. He was semi-conscious, disoriented and having trouble breathing, but was able to tell police he believed he had been shot.

The victim told police he heard a knock on the door and an unknown subject pushed his way in when he answered it. He described the subject as wearing all black, including a black facemask, and carrying a handgun. He said the subject repeatedly hit him in the head with the gun and he was shot after he ran into his bedroom.

The victim was transported to the hospital, where a CAT scan revealed he had not been shot and that the head injury was the result of being beaten in the head. The injury required staples to close.

Police canvassed the area near the crime scene and found surveillance footage that appeared to show the suspect fleeing the area in a white passenger car. The footage was sent to outside agencies; the Albert Lea Police Department recognized the vehicle as a 2017 Toyota Camry, driven by a juvenile male, they had dealt with in December. They provided the registration information to the Austin Police Department, who located the vehicle at the registered address in Austin.

Officers spotted a gas mask in plain sight inside the vehicle and obtained a search warrant for the vehicle and the residence. Police spoke with the juvenile, a 17-year-old male, who they learned had been driving the vehicle. The juvenile said he had been at a friend’s house when he received a call from “Fooley” asking for a ride around midnight.

The juvenile gave officers the pass code to his phone. They saw Facetime video messages to and from “Fooley” at 11:37 p.m. and 11:57 p.m. on Feb. 15. There was also a 12:44 a.m. Facetime call from “Jaiden.” Police then matched phone numbers for “Fooley” to a phone registered to Jaiden Pamela Schumacher, Gilo’s then-girlfriend. Officers searched social media and found that Gilo went by the nickname “KOA Fooley.”

Police eventually made contact with Schumacher at her residence in the 100 block of 10th Street Northwest. Schumacher admitted Gilo was in the house and she and Gilo were both arrested.

Police obtained a search warrant and found the following in the residence:

• Black Tommy Hilfiger jacket with blood on it in the bedroom;

• Bloody paper towels in the garbage;

• Box of American Eagle/Federal Ammo and one Sig Sauer .40-caliber round under a pillow;

• Smith and Wesson .40-caliber magazine with 13 bullets (same brand as that found at the victim’s residence) under the same pillow;

• A pair of black Air Jordan shoes in the entryway; and

• Black sweatpants and black windbreaker pants in the bedroom.

The firearm was not located.

A detective spoke to the juvenile, who said he believed he was driving Gilo to the address of one of the victim’s roommates, who he said had stolen $5,000 from Gilo. He indicated Gilo put on a gas mask that belonged to the juvenile before they got to the residence. When they arrived, Gilo went in and the juvenile waited until he came back, after which he dropped him off at Schumacher’s residence and went back to his friend’s house.

He said he believed Gilo was going to fight the victim’s roommate and was not aware of a gun until Gilo sent him a Facetime message on Schumacher’s phone. He claimed Gilo told him he entered the residence and started hitting the victim’s roommate. He then said Gilo told him he dropped the gun and it discharged a round when he picked it up.

Schumacher is currently awaiting disposition on a charge of felony aiding and offender – attempted murder and first-degree burgalry – to which she has pled not guilty.

A review of Gilo’s criminal history shows prior convictions for assault and assault with a dangerous weapon.

David Michael Mattson-Fuller

David Michael Mattson-Fuller, 22, of Austin pleaded guilty to felony second-degree assault – dangerous weapon – substantial bodily harm – and felony possess ammo/any firearm – conviction or adjudicated delinquent for crime of violence – as part of a plea agreement.

Charges of felony first-degree assault – great bodily harm – and felony second-degree assault – dangerous weapon – will be dismissed at the sentencing as a part of the agreement.

Court documents state an officer was dispatched to Mayo Clinic Health System-Austin on May 20 and was directed to a room where a male was being treated. The officer observed the man had a bloody mouth and clothes and had a large open wound on his chin.

The man reported that he and a male subject, later identified as Mattson-Fuller, got into an altercation at a residence in the 800 block of 13th Avenue Southeast. He reported that during the fight, Mattson-Fuller ended up on the ground, so he went back into the residence and came out with a flare gun, which he aimed at his face. He said he did not believe it was a real gun and slapped it away, then looked at Mattson-Fuller and “just saw black.” The next thing he remembered was being on the ground with blood on his shirt and his friend telling him to get up. He complained of feeling light headed when he stood up.

He said he did not personally know Mattson-Fuller and described him as having tattoos on his head.

The officer spoke to the man’s friend, who said Mattson-Fuller came out of the residence swinging. He said Mattson-Fuller was losing the fight, so he got a flare gun and shot the man in the face.

The officer asked dispatch about anyone associated with the man seen driving the other vehicle and was informed that Mattson-Fuller was a possible suspect. Dispatch sent the officer a booking photograph of Mattson-Fuller. He then showed it to the victim and his friend; both positively identified the photo as the individual who shot the victim with a flare gun. Police later visited them at their respective residences and showed them a photo line-up with a different picture of Mattson-Fuller. They again identified Mattson-Fuller as the suspect.

Police went to the Southeast residence where the incident occurred. Witnesses at the residence confirmed that Mattson-Fuller and the victim fought and that Mattson-Fuller shot the victim with a flare gun.

A review of Mattson-Fuller’s criminal history shows a juvenile adjudication for second-degree burglary and prior convictions for theft, damage to property, terroristic threats, assault and escape from custody.

Gilo and Mattson-Fuller will be sentenced on Oct 21.