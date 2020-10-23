expand
October 23, 2020

Austin Daily Herald graphic

Two more deaths reported as county exceeds 1,500 cumulative COVID cases

By Daily Herald

Published 5:37 pm Friday, October 23, 2020

The Minnesota Department of Health reported two more confirmed COVID-related deaths in Mower County, bringing the county’s death toll to 15.

According to Community Health Division Manager Pam Kellogg, the individuals were between the ages of 85-89 and 95-99 and resided in a long-term care facility.

Mower County has  1,485 cumulative confirmed cases, but because the MDH has labeled 18 cumulative cases as “probable cases,” the cumulative total case number is 1,503. The MDH reported four new cases Friday morning.

Approximately 45 cases are still active in Mower County, Kellogg said.

Neighboring counties on Friday reported the following cumulative total cases: Dodge (386), Fillmore (250), Freeborn (659, 4 deaths), Olmsted (2,089, 29 deaths) and Steele (741, 3 deaths).

Statewide, the MDH reported 129,863 cumulative cases as of Friday morning. Of those, an estimated 15,184 are still active.

To date, 2,614,124 tests have been conducted in Minnesota.

As of Friday, 9,338 cumulative cases have resulted in hospitalization in Minnesota, including 2,510 in intensive care.

The MDH also reported a death toll to 2,314. Of those, 1,623 were residents of long-term care or assisted living facilities.

