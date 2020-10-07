Tribute to veterans this Sunday

The Combat Veterans Motorcycle Association (CVMA) 48-2 is hosting a community event this Sunday and will honor 34 veterans living at the Cedars of Austin nursing/assisted living home at 700 1st Drive NW, in the back parking lot by the flag.

At 2:30 p.m. Sunday, the CVMA, in conjunction with the American Legion Riders Post 91, will host a motorcycle parade through town beginning at the American Legion ending at the Cedars of Austin.

Once at the Cedars, the Tribute to Our Veterans ceremony will begin. The bike parade is open to the public as well as the ceremony at Cedars.

Practicing social distancing, the CVMA will honor 34 veterans presenting them gifts, a flag ceremony with the Color Guard, and a 21-gun salute and taps.

With the changes in the country during this pandemic, it’s important that the men and women living in nursing homes, with the many new restrictions and social distancing, are feeling the changes more than anyone.

The CVMA said they would like to show these 34 heroes, during an outdoor ceremony, that they are not alone, never forgotten and the CVMA has their 6.

The CVMA is hoping to get as many people as possible to join this event to show our veterans they are not forgotten and to honor their bravery and courage.