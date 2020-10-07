expand
Ad Spot

October 7, 2020

Tribute to veterans this Sunday

By Daily Herald

Published 1:08 pm Wednesday, October 7, 2020

The Combat Veterans Motorcycle Association (CVMA) 48-2 is hosting a community event this Sunday and will honor 34 veterans living at the Cedars of Austin nursing/assisted living home at 700 1st Drive NW, in the back parking lot by the flag. 

At 2:30 p.m. Sunday, the CVMA, in conjunction with the American Legion Riders Post 91, will host a motorcycle parade through town beginning at the American Legion ending at the Cedars of Austin. 

Once at the Cedars, the Tribute to Our Veterans ceremony will begin. The bike parade is open to the public as well as the ceremony at Cedars.

Practicing social distancing, the CVMA will honor 34 veterans presenting them gifts, a flag ceremony with the Color Guard, and a 21-gun salute and taps. 

With the changes in the country during this pandemic, it’s important that the men and women living in nursing homes, with the many new restrictions and social distancing, are feeling the changes more than anyone.

The CVMA said they would like to show these 34 heroes, during an outdoor ceremony, that they are not alone, never forgotten and the CVMA has their 6. 

The CVMA is hoping to get as many people as possible to join this event to show our veterans they are not forgotten and to honor their bravery and courage. 

News

Bleak outlook without stimulus: More layoffs, anemic growth

News

Walz calls lawmakers back Monday for 5th special session

News

Wisconsin activates field hospital as COVID keeps surging

News

Derek Chauvin released from custody after posting $1 million bond

Mower County

Seven new COVD cases reported in Mower County

Mower County

Tribute to veterans this Sunday

Business

Micro grants available for small businesses

Crime, Courts & Emergencies

County burn ban in effect after Tuesday fires

Crime, Courts & Emergencies

Austin man arrested on federal drug warrant

Business

A paradise of savings: New store, located in the old ReStore site, is a dream come true

Mower County

Pacelli student wins fire poster contest honorable mention

Business

Hormel Foods joins dine, shop and share for No Kid Hungry Campaign

News

State drivers can soon take permit exam at home

News

COVID-19, ethics, Trump all in the mix in 1st District rematch

Crime, Courts & Emergencies

Traffic stop leads to drug charges

Crime, Courts & Emergencies

Two plead guilty in assault cases

Mower County

Ostrander business gets grant to support employees

News

3 scientists win Nobel physics prize for black hole research

Mower County

Fall important time for septic maintenance

News

Trump halts COVID-19 relief talks until after election

Health

About 35 COVID cases still active in Mower

News

Fed’s Powell: Lack of further stimulus imperils recovery

News

‘Dune’ ditches 2020, while AMC commits to staying open

News

Trump, still infectious, back at White House — without mask