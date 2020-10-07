expand
Ad Spot

October 7, 2020

Traffic stop leads to drug charges

By Mike Stoll

Published 6:50 am Wednesday, October 7, 2020

An Austin man allegedly found to be in possession of methamphetamine during a traffic stop made his first appearance on Tuesday in Mower County District Court.

John Herbet Merten, 44

John Herbet Merten, 44, has been charged with felony second-degree drugs – sale of 10 grams or more of a narcotic other than heroin – subsequent offense, felony third-degree drugs – possess 10 grams or more of a narcotic other than heroin – and misdemeanor fourth-degree DWI – under the influence of a controlled substance.

According to the court complaint, a Mower County deputy initiated a traffic stop on a 2014 GMC Sierra at about 7:08 p.m. on Oct. 4 after clocking the truck going 70 miles per hour in a 55 zone on Country Road 14. The deputy made contact with the driver, Merten, and noticed his pupils were dilated and reacted slowly to light. Another deputy arrived on scene and observed that Merten made fast, twitching body movements.

Deputies had Merten conduct four field sobriety tests, three of which he failed with one producing inconclusive results. Merten’s heart rate was measured at 116 beats per minute and he was arrested for driving while impaired.

The GMC was searched and the following items were seized:

• Eight syringes;

• A scale;

• $756.00 cash;

• Several empty plastic bags; and

• Five small plastic bags containing approximately 13 grams of methamphetamine.

Merten was transported to the Mower County Jail, where deputies were granted a search warrant for a sample of Merten’s blood or urine. He agreed to provide a blood sample and was transported to the hospital, where a phlebotomist drew a blood sample. The blood sample was then sent to the Bureau of Criminal Apprehension laboratory for analysis.

A review of Merten’s criminal record shows prior convictions for drug possession, drug sales, receiving stolen property and DWI.

Merten will appear in court again on Oct. 19.

News

Bleak outlook without stimulus: More layoffs, anemic growth

News

Walz calls lawmakers back Monday for 5th special session

News

Wisconsin activates field hospital as COVID keeps surging

News

Derek Chauvin released from custody after posting $1 million bond

Mower County

Seven new COVD cases reported in Mower County

Mower County

Tribute to veterans this Sunday

Business

Micro grants available for small businesses

Crime, Courts & Emergencies

County burn ban in effect after Tuesday fires

Crime, Courts & Emergencies

Austin man arrested on federal drug warrant

Business

A paradise of savings: New store, located in the old ReStore site, is a dream come true

Mower County

Pacelli student wins fire poster contest honorable mention

Business

Hormel Foods joins dine, shop and share for No Kid Hungry Campaign

News

State drivers can soon take permit exam at home

News

COVID-19, ethics, Trump all in the mix in 1st District rematch

Crime, Courts & Emergencies

Traffic stop leads to drug charges

Crime, Courts & Emergencies

Two plead guilty in assault cases

Mower County

Ostrander business gets grant to support employees

News

3 scientists win Nobel physics prize for black hole research

Mower County

Fall important time for septic maintenance

News

Trump halts COVID-19 relief talks until after election

Health

About 35 COVID cases still active in Mower

News

Fed’s Powell: Lack of further stimulus imperils recovery

News

‘Dune’ ditches 2020, while AMC commits to staying open

News

Trump, still infectious, back at White House — without mask