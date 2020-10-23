expand
October 23, 2020

Tigers hold off strong push by Packer volleyball team

By Daily Herald

Published 10:08 pm Thursday, October 22, 2020

The Austin volleyball team bounced back from a slow start, but it couldn’t complete the comeback as it lost to Albert Lea (1-3 overall, 1-3 Big Nine) by scores of 25-17, 25-20, 13-25, 18-25, 15-8 in AL Thursday.

Madisyn Retterath had 34 digs for the Packers (0-5 overall, 0-5 Big Nine).

Austin stats: Kennedy Bell, 7 kills, 13 digs, 1 ace serve; Ava Broverhuis, 10 kills, 3 blocks; Isabel Stark, 4 kills, 2 blocks, 2 ace serves; Briella Wempner, 14 set assists, 1 ace serve; Chloe Jenkins, 10 set assists; Madisyn Retterath, 34 digs, 1 ace serve

