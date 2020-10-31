PHOTOS: The science of pumpkin dropping

As part of a science class at Ellis Middle School, taught by Katie Bambrick, students look to the skies with the Austin Fire Department to drop some pumpkins.

The class followed the lifespan of pumpkins, such as what can be done with all facets of the pumpkin including making pumpkin pie.

The cap it off, students wrapped their pumpkins in contraptions that they hoped would protect the pumpkins. They were then dropped by Austin firefighters from extended latter of the department’s aerial truck.