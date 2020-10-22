expand
October 22, 2020

Susan M. Smock, 56

By Daily Herald

Published 4:07 pm Thursday, October 22, 2020

Susan Marie Smock, age 56 of Austin, Minnesota, passed away Monday, October 19, 2020, at Mayo Clinic Hospital Rochester, Saint Marys Campus. Susan Sorenson was born to James and Ann Marie (Mehmen) Sorenson in Austin, Minnesota on March 14, 1964. She grew up in Austin and graduated with the class of 1982 from Austin High School. On May 6, 1995, Susan married Lee “OB” Smock at the Hormel Nature Center in Austin. Susan’s work history and passion were centered around cooking. Her specialty was potato salad and Texas toast. She held the position of head chef at Edgewater Golf Course in Albert Lea, Minnesota, before spending 11 years working at Belisio Foods. Most recently Susan prepared meals at Primrose Retirement Community. To family she was known as “Tootie,” and they meant everything to her. She loved family gatherings and especially spending time with her nieces and nephews. Susan was a wonderful person and will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved her.

Survivors include her husband, Lee “OB” Smock of Austin, MN; brothers, Steve (Brenda) Sorenson of Austin, MN, Harold (Cathy) Sorenson of Austin, MN; sister, Barb (Jerry) Gunderson of Brownsdale, MN; 6 nieces and nephews, Bradley (Lindsay) Sorenson, Jim (Beth) Sorenson, Mandi Ollendieck, Joe (Mariah) Gunderson, Michelle (Sarah) Kleist, Lee (Sarah) Gunderson; 10 great nieces and nephews, Orrin, Brooks, Ayden, Zoeey, Keian, Julia, Adelynn, Grayden, Braelyn, and Harper. She was preceded in death by her parents, James and Ann Sorenson.

A private family service will be held on Monday, October 26, 2020, at Worlein Funeral Home Chapel in Austin. Worlein Funeral Home of Austin is assisting the family with arrangements. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.worlein.com.

