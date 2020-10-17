Superlarks topple Lions in GM

The Grand Meadow football team beat Spring Grove (1-1 overall) 40-6 in GM Friday.

Dustin Copley ran for 152 yards and three scores for the Superlarks (2-0 overall).

GM STATS

Rushing: Dustin Copley, 15-for-152, 3 TDs; Daniel Smith, 11-for-68, TD; Evan Oehlke, 12-for-57, TD; Taylor Glynn, 4-for-36; Connor Munson, 1-for-20; Luke Speer, 3-for-15

Passing; Evan Oehlke, 4-for-6, 24, TD; Taylor Glynn, 1-for-1, 21

Receiving: Dustin Copley, 2-for-22; Luke Speer, 1-for-21; Taylor Glynn, 1-for-8; Blake Ludemann 1-for-4, TD