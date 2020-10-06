expand
Ad Spot

October 6, 2020

Steven Dale Hamilton, 59

By Daily Herald

Published 9:48 am Tuesday, October 6, 2020

Steven Dale Hamilton, 59

Steven Dale Hamilton, 59 of Lyle, Minnesota, passed away at his home on Friday, October 2, 2020.

Steve was born March 28, 1961 in Waterloo, Iowa to Kenneth and Darla (Lerum) Hamilton. He grew up in Waterloo, Iowa and later moved in with his loving grandparents in Lyle, Minnesota. He graduated from Lyle and married his high school sweetheart, Carol Hanson. They had four children together, Natasha, Michaela, Hannah and Levi. Steve worked as an electrician in the union for over 20 years and retired in 2012 after he became disabled from final stage kidney failure and later spinal stenosis.

His pride and joy were his children and five grandchildren (soon to be six): Nadia, Zoey, Holden, Braxyn and Claire. Steve loved to deer hunt and fish at the pond his grandpa made and later built a house there. He spent many hours gardening and canning to provide for his family. He liked to reminisce about his glory days of boxing. He loved playing with the grandchildren and practiced everyday getting them to say “grandpa”.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Carol Hamilton, grandparents, Chester and Esther Lerum, Walter and Alma Hamilton; father, Kenneth Hamilton, Sr; step-father, Roger Ray and sister, Kathleen Gillen.

Steve will be missed by his children; grandchildren; mother, Darla Ray of Waterloo, Iowa; five sisters and four brothers; many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins.

Funeral services will be held at 4:00 pm on Thursday, October 8th at Faith Lutheran Church in London with the Reverend Kent Otterman officiating. Visitation will be at the church one hour prior to the service.

The Adams Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

News

Trump, still infectious, back at White House — without mask

Mower County

United Way of Mower County annual fundraising campaign underway

News

2 more Minnesota GOP leaders test negative for coronavirus

Crime, Courts & Emergencies

Police seeking information in Saturday morning shots fired incident

Crime, Courts & Emergencies

Convictions: Sept. 20-26

Health

UPDATE: Seven new COVID cases reported in Mower County

News

Trump aims for Monday release after supporter drive-by

Business

Celebrate your public utility at Austin Utilities virtual open house

Local Government

Assessment hearings, Capital Improvement Plan on council agenda

Mower County

Rare swan gives birders a treat

News

Hy-Vee Pharmacies expand offerings to include childhood vaccinations

Mower County

HHH teams up with first responders in Project Lifesaver

Business

Austin Farmers Market relocation, expansion Project

Mower County

Come pick a peck: Long time Lansing orchard provides prime family outing

LeRoy

Out on the hunt

News

Fall colors in full force as top half of Minn. reaches peak season

News

US unemployment drops to 7.9 percent but hiring slows pre-election

Mower County

Candidate Q&A: Senate District 27

Mower County

Spay/neuter clinic this month

Mower County

Investigation into multi-state 911 outage

Crime, Courts & Emergencies

Owatonna woman pleads not guilty to aiding in drug sales

Crime, Courts & Emergencies

Man charged with multiple counts of criminal sexual conduct

Mower County

Annual Zonta fundraiser now open for pre-order

News

Documentary tries to prove existence of dead Lincoln photo