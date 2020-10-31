expand
October 31, 2020

State sets new daily case record with over 3K reported COVID-19 cases

By Daily Herald

Published 9:20 pm Friday, October 30, 2020

The Minnesota Department of Health reported 3,165 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, topping Thursday’s record of 2,872.

The MDH reported eight new cases in Mower County on Friday, bringing the total to 1,535; however, because the MDH has labeled 18 cumulative cases as “probable cases,” the cumulative total case number is 1,553. Approximately 70 cases are still active in Mower County, according to Mower County Health and Human Services Director Crystal Peterson.

Mower County also reported another COVID-19-related death this week, bringing the county’s death toll to 18. Peterson said the most recent death was of an individual over 80 years of age.

Neighboring counties on Friday reported the following cumulative total cases: Dodge (420), Fillmore (284), Freeborn (727, 5 deaths), Olmsted (3,449, 30 deaths) and Steele (817, 3 deaths).

Statewide, the MDH reported 145,465 cumulative cases as of Friday morning. Of those, an estimated 20,413 are still active.

To date, 2,803,338 tests have been conducted in Minnesota.

As of Friday, 10,119 cumulative cases have resulted in hospitalization in Minnesota, including 2,665 in intensive care.

The MDH also reported a death toll to 2,437. Of those, 1,701 were residents of long-term care or assisted living facilities.

