October 3, 2020

Spay/neuter clinic this month

By Daily Herald

Published 6:50 am Saturday, October 3, 2020

The Mower County Humane Society and the Austin Vet Clinic will be conducting a cat spay/neuter clinic in month of October to try and get the numbers of unwanted cats down in the community.

There are still 20 spots left for neutering males. Females spots are full). The cost is $40 to neuter with the option to do shots at a reduced rate if the cat is neutered.

Anyone who has a male cat in need of a neuter should call the Austin Vet directly at 1-507-433-5225 since they are the ones scheduling the surgery.

