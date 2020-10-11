Six new COVID-19 cases Sunday

After a day that saw 20 new cases of COVID-19 in Mower County, the Minnesota Department of Health as reported six new cases in the county Sunday.

MDH reports the new total at 1,427.

In the state there were 1,450 new cases reported with 10 newly reported deaths for 112,268 cumulative cases and 2,141 total deaths. Currently there are 100,171 who no longer require isolation.

Case update from around the region include: Dodge (334), Fillmore (202), Freeborn (588, 4 deaths), Olmsted (2,838, 28 deaths) and Steele (648, 2 deaths).

To date there have been approximately 2,318,810 tests complete.