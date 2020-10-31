expand
October 31, 2020

Sign up for Dairy Margin Coverage now underway

By Daily Herald

Published 6:50 am Saturday, October 31, 2020

Dairy Margin Coverage sign-up has started at your local USDA-FSA office for 2021.

To educate farmers on their options and costs of the program, representatives from the Farm Service Agency and University of Minnesota Extension have scheduled a webinar from 11 a.m. to noon. on Nov. 5.

This one-hour webinar will use tools to analyze how Dairy Margin Coverage works. Prices for the different coverage levels and the pounds of coverage will be examined. Dairy Margin Coverage sign-up is open until Dec. 11, 2020 for 2021.  Calvin Gellantly, Lisa Campbell  and Angela Hannegraf with USDA-FSA will be speaking, as well as University of Minnesota Extension educator Nathan J. Hulinsky.

Pre-registration is not required, and the webinar will be recorded for future viewing.  The link to join the webinar is https://z.umn.edu/DMC2021.

“With the current state of milk prices and the farm economy, maintaining profits is tricky,” Hulinsky said. “There are tools out there to help dairy farmers set a floor for their milk price and, we want to highlight them.”

For more news from U of M Extension, visit www.extension.umn.edu/news or contact Extension Communications at extnews@umn.edu. University of Minnesota Extension is an equal opportunity educator and employer.

