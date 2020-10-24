Sheehan shines as Packers take eighth in Section 1A meet

The Packers had to wait until their final meet to face off against an opponent in the pool as Austin finished in eighth place in the Section 1A Meet in Bud Higgins Pool Friday.

The Packers competed against Winona and Albert Lea in person as the 10-team meet was held in different locations as a virtual meet.

Austin senior Molly Sheehan had a huge night as she beat her previous best time of the year by over a second as she took first in the 50-yard freestyle with a time of 25.01 seconds and she took two seconds off of her 100-yard breaststroke time to take second with a 1:10.31.

Madelynn Murley took three seconds off her best backstroke time of the season to take fifth place with a time of 1:03.29.

Team standings: 1. Mankato West 344; 2. Mankato East 335; 3. Red Wing 302; 4. Winona 237; 5. Simley 235; 6. Saint Peter 202; 7. Faribault 186; 8. Austin 164; 9. Albert Lea 126; 10. Tri City United 68

AUSTIN RESULTS

200-medley relay: Madelynn Murley, Molly Sheehan, Molly Garry, Mackenzie Carter (fourth, 1:56.51)

200-freestyle: Anna Kossman (23rd, 2:20); Lucy Lagervall (26th, 2:21.24); Anna Bailey (31st, 2:32.09)

200-individual medley: Kaylee Butts (21st, 2:44.22); Addison Tobak (27th, 2:52.89)

50-freestyle: Molly Sheehan (first, 25.01); Molly Garry (10th, 26.20); Alivia Hemry (22nd, 27.46)

Diving: Rachel Engelstad (sixth, 296.60)

100-butterfly: Sydney Tobak (15th, 1:11.95)

100-freestyle: Molly Garry (10th, 57.99); Ingrid Dolan Peterson (22nd, 1:00.95); Lucy Lagervall (31st, 1:02.73)

500-freestyle: Mackenzie Carter (16th, 6:12.60)

200-freestyle relay: Molly Sheehan, Madelynn Murley, Sydney Tobak, Molly Garry (fourth, 1:44.72)

100-backstroke: Madelynn Murley (fifth, 1:03.29); Ingrid Dolan Peterson (19th, 1:10.09); Anna Kossman (26th, 1:12.37)

100-breaststroke: (second, 1:10.31); Sydney Tobak (12th, 1:18.42); Alivia Hemry (20th, 1:21.90)

400-freestyle relay: Lucy Lagervall, Mackenzie Carter, Ingrid Dolan Peterson, Madelynn Murley (ninth, 4:07.63)