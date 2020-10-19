expand
Ad Spot

October 20, 2020

Sen. Dan Sparks. Herald file photo

Sen. Sparks tests positive for COVID-19

By Daily Herald

Published 2:22 pm Monday, October 19, 2020

Sen. Dan Sparks (DFL-27) has confirmed that after experiencing flu-like symptoms, he tested positive for COVID-19. Sparks entered a two-week quarantine after receiving the diagnosis.

“The week of Oct. 5, I began to feel unwell and experience flu-like symptoms, leading to my decision to voluntarily quarantine,” Sparks said in a statement issued Monday. “After consulting with my doctor, I was tested for COVID-19 on Oct. 8. The test revealed a positive result. Per CDC guidelines, I began a two-week quarantine and have not attended any in-person events. Although I cannot attend in-person, I have continued to participate remotely in legislative business and work on the issues that face our district.

“I want to thank everyone for their well-wishes and ask that Minnesotans continue to take COVID-19 seriously.”

More News

OH HENRY! Mr. soccer finalist’s hat trick cements Austin’s trip to Section 1A title game

Delores M. “Pete” Judd, 91

Edsel K. Sprung, 85

Judy McNallan

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Courts & Crime

  • Latest Stories

  • Special Section

    More special sections

Health

Sen. Sparks tests positive for COVID-19

Mower County

Will we? Won’t we? How much?

News

Suburban voters hold key to control of Minnesota Senate

Mower County

4-H haunted house ready to scare up some fun

Mower County

Minnesota students continue to lead nation on ACT

Education

Hitting the high note

News

Listening sessions find shared values between communities, DPS and law enforcement

Albert Lea

Stone by stone: Wells man’s love of building with rocks began as a child

Local Government

WWTP on council agenda

Mower County

MnDOT offers funding to develop Safe Routes to School programs

Mower County

MnDOT offers funding to develop Safe Routes to School programs

Mower County

‘Not just red or blue’

Education

Teachers Together: Educators throughout APS honored as Teachers of the Year

Mower County

Candidate Q&A: MN House District 27A

News

Bonding bill passed, area projects benefit

Mower County

Unity Day event planned for Tuesday

News

Awash in red ink: US posts record $3.1T budget deficit

Crime, Courts & Emergencies

Austin man charged with sexually abusing teen

Mower County

Hwy 251 repaving and culvert replacement project is completed between Hwy 218 and I-35

Health

Four more COVID-related deaths confirmed in county as 19 new cases reported

News

Avalanche of early votes transforming 2020 election

Mower County

Minnesota Senate easily passes long-delayed bonding bill

News

Judge rejects request to delay access to Floyd case filings

Mower County

What? Already? Snow possible this weekend