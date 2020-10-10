Sayles, Southland run past Mabel-Canton

The Southland football team beat Mabel-Canton 35-14 in Mabel Friday.

Noah Sayles had 80 rushing yards and two scores for the Rebels (1-0 overall).

“It was great to be able to get out and play,” Southland head coach Shawn Kennedy said.

SOUTHLAND STATS

Rushing: Noah Sayles, 8-for-80, 2 TD; Brendan Kennedy, 4-for-60, TD; Nick Boe, 6-for-31, 2 TD; Donovan Felten, 3-for-9; Gavin Nelsen, 3-for-4; Harrison Hannah, 1-for-3

Passing: Harrison Hannah, 8-for-19, 102

Receiving: Brendand Kennedy, 3-for-45; Dan Boe, 2-for-34; Eli Wolff, 2-for-21; Noah Sayles, 1-for-2