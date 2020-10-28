expand
October 28, 2020

Sawyer Loucks named winner of fourth grade Junior Fire Poster Contest

By Daily Herald

Published 6:45 am Wednesday, October 28, 2020

Approximately 390 fourth grade students from Banfield, Neveln, Southgate, Sumner and Pacelli were able to participate in the Fourth Grade Junior Fire Poster Contest. Two students from each elementary school were voted on by the Austin Fire Department as local winners. A first place, winner along with two honorable mention posters, are chosen by the fire chief to be submitted to the state competition.

In years past, the group of winners have gotten together at McDonald’s. Due to COVID-19, the group was unable to get together this year; therefore, a short visit to each of the elementary schools was conducted in a social distancing manner for everyone’s safety. One student was not available during the visit.

The first place winner this year was Sawyer Loucks of Southgate Elementary School. Heather Meyer of Southgate and Jacey Bednar of Pacelli both received honorable mention. Others chosen as school winners included Casey Bruggerman and Ryleigh Blaser of Banfield, Owen Matyas of Neveln, Praise Ogbeide and Mason Weems of Sumner and Ariana Hernandez of Pacelli.

Sponsors of the program include the Austin Fire Department, The Hormel Foundation, McDonald’s, Walmart, Austin Park, Recreation and Forestry, Echo Lanes, Pizza Ranch, Arby’s, Applebee’s, Perkins, Dairy Queen, Culver’s, Godfather’s, Taco John’s, Jimmy John’s, Kenny’s Oak Grill and Tendermaid.

The Austin Fire Department gives a huge thanks to all the fourth grade teachers for being very accommodating during this unforeseen time.

