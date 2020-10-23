Runde runs wild: Sophomore helps Cardinals surge past LP

LYLE – LeRoy-Ostrander sophomore Jordan Runde continued to take big steps on the volleyball court as the Cardinals bested Lyle-Pacelli by scores of 25-11, 25-10, 22-25, 25-7 in Lyle Thursday.

Runde put down 16 kills and she added 12 digs in the win.

“She’s a powerful hitter and you really want your main power hitters on the outside,” LO head coach Linsday Milks said. “We worked a lot on her timing yesterday and it really showed today.”

Runde was able to get above the net often as she attacked with aggression throughout the night. She is starting to establish herself as LO’s top hitter after playing limited minutes as a freshman.

“I just had to come in and be ready after I played a lot of spring volleyball,” Runde said. “The older girls have helped me out a lot.”

LO junior Sidney Lewison had six kills and eighth grader Benita Nolt added seven kills. Lewison said that playing next to Runde has served as a positive factor for her game this year.

“It helps a lot because she motivates me to swing harder and work harder,” Lewison said.

The Athletics (1-4 overall, 1-4 SEC) trailed for the bulk of the first two games, but they came to play in the third game. LP’s Emma Wilde served back-to-back aces to tie it up at 8-8 and Hailey Ott delivered an ace to give LP its first lead of the night at 10-9. Freshman Avari Drennan hammered down a big kill to put LP up 16-13 and she added an ace to make it 20-14.

“We can match up with them, we just have to be confident,” LP head coach Tammy Truckenmiller said. “We practice a lot different than we play. I don’t know if we get nervous, or if we just can’t put it all together for the games.”

Kayden Schulte served two aces in the midst of a six-point serving run that put the Cardinals up 13-5 in the first game.

The Cardinals (2-3 overall, 2-3 SEC) had a breakthrough season last year as they went 8-16 overall. LO is hoping to put together another solid season.

“We’ve been trying to keep that momentum from last year, but it’s hard with a lot of new players this year,” Schulte said.

LO stats: Jordan Runde, 16 kills, 12 digs; Sam Volkart, 6 kills, 2 blocks; Sidney Lewison 6 kills; Benita Nolt 7 kills; Kylie Welsh 11 digs, 9 aces; Kayden Schulte, 10 digs, 3 aces; Gracie O’Byrne, 9 digs, 4 aces; Anna Welsh 6 aces, 32 set assists