expand
Ad Spot

October 21, 2020

Austin’s Mackenzie Carter swims in the 500-yard freestyle. Rocky Hulne/sports@austindailyherald.com

Rocky Hulne: Packers making good on a strange fall season

By Rocky Hulne

Published 6:50 am Wednesday, October 21, 2020

So far, so good.

The Packer boys soccer team and girls swimming and diving team are set to finish up their seasons this week as Austin will compete in the Section 1A boys soccer title game in Saint Charles tonight and the swim team will host a portion of the Section 1A girls swimming and diving meet in Bud Higgins Pool Friday.

First of all, it’s a great accomplishment that Austin has made it this far without having to miss any games due to a COVID-19 outbreak. When I was working on previews before the season, most coaches were a little skeptical on how long the season would last. There was also no certainty of any type of postseason being held.

While having a state tournament would be ideal, the Packers are settling for a shortened postseason and that’s not a bad trade-off, considering nobody was allowed to compete just five months ago.

With the fall season being split into two parts, I’ve had the rare opportunity to get to more swimming and diving meets and tennis matches this year and it’s been a lot of fun. Both teams are filled with upbeat athletes who are always driving to get better.

I’ve seen friendships form and improvements made in the pool and on the tennis courts, where the Packers put together their best season in a decade.

As for the boys soccer team, they are as good as ever. Seniors Andres Garcia, Henry Tolbert and Casey Berg are three of the most dynamically talented, hyper competitive, humble leaders that the Packers have ever seen in any sport.

While Tolbert has looked like a bullet train ripping through defenses, Garcia has made scoring 31 goals in less than 15 games look almost effortless at times as he has perfected a line drive shot that is highly effective from anywhere inside of 25 yards. While he hasn’t faced a lot of shots, Berg has been the field general for the Packers and his leadership skills are second to none.

I hope the swimmers and soccer players embrace their final week of the season and I hope the Packer football and volleyball teams can also enjoy the time they have left.

More News

Rocky Hulne: Packers making good on a strange fall season

Austin to receive over $7 million for WWTP in bonding bill

DOJ announces center to help cops, offers aid to Minneapolis

Woman charged with selling meth to police informant

Local Government

Austin to receive over $7 million for WWTP in bonding bill

News

DOJ announces center to help cops, offers aid to Minneapolis

Crime, Courts & Emergencies

Woman charged with selling meth to police informant

Law Enforcement

Minneapolis police deputy demoted over comment

News

Indiana man rescued from northern Minnesota wilderness

News

First significant snowstorm could set records in Minnesota

Health

Two COVID-related deaths raise county death toll to 13

News

Republicans pledge to lift COVID restrictions if elected

News

Protest arrests show regular Americans, not urban antifa

Albert Lea

Arik Matson returns home

Agriculture

Walz announces $7.7M in support of farmers affected by COVID-19

Health

Sen. Sparks tests positive for COVID-19

Mower County

Will we? Won’t we? How much?

News

Suburban voters hold key to control of Minnesota Senate

Mower County

4-H haunted house ready to scare up some fun

Mower County

Minnesota students continue to lead nation on ACT

Education

Hitting the high note

News

Listening sessions find shared values between communities, DPS and law enforcement

Albert Lea

Stone by stone: Wells man’s love of building with rocks began as a child

Local Government

WWTP on council agenda

Mower County

MnDOT offers funding to develop Safe Routes to School programs

Mower County

MnDOT offers funding to develop Safe Routes to School programs

Mower County

‘Not just red or blue’

Education

Teachers Together: Educators throughout APS honored as Teachers of the Year