Rochester Home Schoolers top Pacelli CC teams

The Pacelli boys and girls cross country teams each lost to the Rochester Home Schoolers at Meadow Greens Golf Course Thursday.

Kirsten Koopal took first for the Pacelli girls, who lost 24-37 and Pacelli boys had an incomplete score.

Pacelli boys: Jayden Lewis (second, 18:46.97); Javier Cifuentes (10th, 21:16); Grayson Bickler (11th, 21:17); Andrew Frederick (14th, 21:48)

Pacelli girls: Kirsten Koopal (first, 20:56); Lexi Lewis (third, 21:34); Lilly Wiese (10th, 23:41); Morgan Klankowski (15th, 25:07); Kendahl Lewis (17th, 25:19); Caitlin Drees (20th, 26:58)