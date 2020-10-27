Rebels coast past Cards to snap a four match skid 

ADAMS – The Southland volleyball team snapped out of its funk as it got its back row and front row rolling in a win over LeRoy-Ostrander by scores of 25-11,25-23, 25-20 Monday.

Bailey Johnson hammered home 10 kills for the Rebels (2-5 overall) and Kylie Kiefer had 24 digs in the back row.

Johnson cranked up her energy and put down some big hits in the final game for Southland, which had lost four in a row.

“My main focus is to get a good block up. If I get a touch, that takes the pressure off the back row. When I get a block, it gets me pumped up and it gets me ready to hit,” Johnson said. “If I get a kill, that gets my momentum up, but if a teammate gets a kill, that gets me fired up too, because I cheer for them.”

Sidney Lewison had five kills for L-O, but the Rebels were able to keep every other L-O hitter in check as they stayed active throughout the match.

“We covered a lot of hits and we were pretty scrappy,” said Kayla Nelsen, who served four aces. “We were picking up what they were putting down and we weren’t allowing anything.”

Hattie Wiste served three big aces to help the Rebels take an 11-6 lead after trailing 5-2 in the second game, but things tightened up down the stretch. Kylie Welsh served an ace to bring the Cardinals within 22-21 and the game was tied at 23 after a Southland side-out. The Rebels took a 24-23 lead on a Cardinal rotation violation and the Rebels closed it out when L-O couldn’t return a hit by Southland’s Kelsey Mensink.

“Our passing was so much better tonight. Kylie Kiefer and Kayla Nelsen had a great night in the back row. When they pass, we can have any option on offense,” Southland head coach Michelle Nelsen said. “I think we were back at it tonight. We had struggled for a little bit. But now I feel like we’re more of a team and we’re talking a lot more.”

Gracie O’Byrne had 12 digs for the Cardinals (2-4 overall).

Southland stats: Bailey Johnson, 10 kills, 1 block; Larissa Goslee, 23 assists, 12 digs, 1 block; Kayla Nelsen, 4 aces; Kelsey Mensink, 7 kills; Kylie Kiefer, 24 digs; Hattie Wiste, 3 aces

LeRoy-Ostrander stats: Gracie O’Bryne, 12 digs; Samantha Volkart, 2 kills, 1 block, 2 aces; Kayden Schulte, 7 digs; Sidney Lewison, 5 kills, 4 blocks; Kylie Welsh, 4 aces; Anna Welsh, 11 assists, 6 digs