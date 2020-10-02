expand
Ad Spot

October 3, 2020

Randall Damon, 81

By Daily Herald

Published 1:17 pm Friday, October 2, 2020

Randall Damon, 81

Randall L. Damon, 81 of Austin, Minnesota, died Sunday, September 27, 2020 at Our House Memory Care in Austin, MN. Randy was born on April 3, 1939 in Oelwein, Iowa to Loren Damon and Dorthy (Mishler) Damon and attended Austin Public Schools.

Randy had various careers working at Minneapolis Moline and Bridon Cordage in Albert Lea, MN. In his older years, he enjoyed his job as a cashier at The Salvation Army Thrift Store in Austin because he loved interacting with people. He was known for his friendliness, easy-going nature, and his great sense of humor.

He enjoyed cooking and eating good food, and the Minnesota Twins and Vikings. He loved all animals big and small, and loved reading and learning new things. Randy was an avid mushroom hunter, fisherman, and almost no one could beat him at a game of pool. Most of all, he loved his many loyal friends and family.

He is survived by his brother William (Bill) Damon, his sister Vicky Damon, daughter Julie Kirk and twin daughters Shawn (Damon) Shearin (and husband David), and Dawn (Damon) Leiro (and husband André), and grandchildren Kyra, Tirzah, Téa, and Isaiah. A memorial service will be held in the summer of 2021.

News

Trump has COVID-19, going to military hospital

Health

About 40 COVID cases active in Mower County as 3 more added Friday

News

Good grief! ‘Peanuts’ celebrates 70th anniversary with art

News

Trump says he and first lady tested positive for coronavirus

Blooming Prairie

Mayo Clinic Health System announces transition of Blooming Prairie, Kenyon

Mower County

Mower adds six new cases, state breaks 100K cases

Adams

Three injured in Tuesday accident

News

Business leaders say economy keeps improving after pandemic

Mower County

I-90 traffic returns to eastbound lanes, ramp detours lifted between Austin, Albert Lea

Health

Mayo: ‘Opioid overdose deaths increasing during pandemic’

News

Debate commission says it will make changes to format

Health

Four new COVID-19 cases reported in Mower County

Albert Lea

2 arrested A. Lea in raid that turned up nearly a pound of meth

News

Chaotic first debate: Taunts overpower Trump, Biden visions

Mower County

Candidate Q&A: MN House District 27A

Mower County

Photos: The color around us

Education

Austin School Board sets levy at 4.75% increase, will go lower

News

COVID-19 cases rising among US children as schools reopen

News

Minnesota congresswoman sues to decide race in November

News

Amazon to kick off holiday shopping with October Prime Day

News

US official: 2020 census to end Oct. 5 despite court order

Mower County

Ethics experts see national security concern in Trump’s debt

Crime, Courts & Emergencies

Convictions: Sept. 13-19

News

Trump facing devastating debt load? Experts say not so fast