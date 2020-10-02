Randall Damon, 81

Randall L. Damon, 81 of Austin, Minnesota, died Sunday, September 27, 2020 at Our House Memory Care in Austin, MN. Randy was born on April 3, 1939 in Oelwein, Iowa to Loren Damon and Dorthy (Mishler) Damon and attended Austin Public Schools.

Randy had various careers working at Minneapolis Moline and Bridon Cordage in Albert Lea, MN. In his older years, he enjoyed his job as a cashier at The Salvation Army Thrift Store in Austin because he loved interacting with people. He was known for his friendliness, easy-going nature, and his great sense of humor.

He enjoyed cooking and eating good food, and the Minnesota Twins and Vikings. He loved all animals big and small, and loved reading and learning new things. Randy was an avid mushroom hunter, fisherman, and almost no one could beat him at a game of pool. Most of all, he loved his many loyal friends and family.

He is survived by his brother William (Bill) Damon, his sister Vicky Damon, daughter Julie Kirk and twin daughters Shawn (Damon) Shearin (and husband David), and Dawn (Damon) Leiro (and husband André), and grandchildren Kyra, Tirzah, Téa, and Isaiah. A memorial service will be held in the summer of 2021.