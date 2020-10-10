expand
Ad Spot

October 10, 2020

Political Guest Column: Jay Lutz for Austin utility board

By Daily Herald

Published 6:29 am Saturday, October 10, 2020

Editor’s Note: Each candidate for office gets one guest column to run during their candidacy.

As someone who worked in the energy field, I’ve had an interest in serving on the Austin Utility Board for a number of years, and now that I’ve settled into retirement, it seems like the right time to pursue serving the community in this capacity.

I grew up in Austin and retired from the Hormel Foods Corp. where I worked in the engineering division. For the last several years of my career, I served as the company’s energy manager, overseeing the procurement and contracting of electricity, natural gas, and liquid fuels for over 50 manufacturing facilities around the country. 

I worked with numerous utility companies, ranging from small rural co-op and municipal utilities, to the largest IOU’s (investor owned utilities) like Excel and Alliant Energy. I served on the Minnesota Chamber of Commerce Energy Committee, which involved energy policy issues before the Minnesota Public Utilities Commission and participated in rate case intervention public hearings before the Iowa Utility Board. 

As a member of the National Association of Energy Engineers, I received certification credentials in the areas of Energy Management and Energy Procurement, as well as Carbon Reduction Management.

My position at Hormel also involved the management of numerous projects for energy and water savings and annually calculating the company’s greenhouse gas emissions for reporting to the EPA.

I am interested in all forms of renewable energy and have first-hand experience with both commercial and residential solar panel systems.  Serving my community is something I’ve enjoyed for many years.

I attended the Leadership Austin program in 2009-2010, and currently serve on the city’s Charter Commission (since 2010), the Planning Commission (since 2015), and as President of the Mower County Humane Society. I’m also a member of the newly formed Austin Utilities Customer Advisory Panel.

If elected, I look forward to continuing to serve the community by representing the ratepayers of Austin Utilities.

Mower County

County exceeds 1,400 cumulative COVID cases

News

McConnell says no COVID-19 bill likely before Election Day

News

Bonding bill drawn up, but Monday vote still not assured

News

AG: Michigan governor, family were moved as plotters tracked

Crime, Courts & Emergencies

As political sign theft reports increase, police remind residents to be respectful of property

Health

Seventh COVID-related death reported in Mower County

News

13 charged in plots against Michigan governor, police

News

‘So frustrating’: Doctors and nurses battle virus skeptics

Mower County

County burn ban lifted

News

Trump vows not to participate in virtual debate with Biden

News

Bleak outlook without stimulus: More layoffs, anemic growth

News

Walz calls lawmakers back Monday for 5th special session

News

Wisconsin activates field hospital as COVID keeps surging

News

Derek Chauvin released from custody after posting $1 million bond

Mower County

Seven new COVID cases reported in Mower County

Mower County

Tribute to veterans this Sunday

Business

Micro grants available for small businesses

Crime, Courts & Emergencies

County burn ban in effect after Tuesday fires

Crime, Courts & Emergencies

Austin man arrested on federal drug warrant

Business

A paradise of savings: New store, located in the old ReStore site, is a dream come true

Mower County

Pacelli student wins fire poster contest honorable mention

Business

Hormel Foods joins dine, shop and share for No Kid Hungry Campaign

News

State drivers can soon take permit exam at home

News

COVID-19, ethics, Trump all in the mix in 1st District rematch