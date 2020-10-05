Patricia “Pat” Johnson, 80, of Austin, Minnesota, passed away Thursday, October 1, 2020 at Sacred Heart Care Center.

Pat was born January 10, 1940 in Austin, Minnesota to Henry and Clarice (Taylor) Lightley. She graduated from Austin High School with the Class of 1958. After high school, she worked briefly at the Austin Clinic. Pat married David Johnson on March 17, 1961 in Mason City, Iowa. In 1970, she began working in food service for the Austin Public Schools where she worked for 28 years retiring in 1998.

Pat was a faithful member of St. Olaf Lutheran Church where she was an active leader of Helping Hands, serving funeral luncheons and receptions. She was a member of WELCA, was active in the Wednesday night supper program and was involved in the Sunday School program.

During the Mower County Fair, she volunteered in the Arts and Crafts Building and was always a dependable worker in the St. Olaf Diner. She was a member of PEO. Pat thoroughly enjoyed being a part of organizing her class reunions. She was a wonderful cook and was talented at sewing and all sorts of crafts. She especially loved spending time with her grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents and husband, David.

Pat is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Lisa (Brad) Stout of Austin; sons and daughters-in-law, Ross (Mary) Johnson of Rochester and Wade (Grace) Johnson of Spring Valley; grandchildren, Samantha Stout, David (Kaitlyn) Stout, Cory Johnson, Sydney Johnson and Sophia Johnson; great grandchildren, Sophia and Jackson; sister, Karen (Roger) Kruger of Austin; brother, Dean Lightley of Austin; nieces and nephews.

Private funeral services will be held at Clasen-Jordan Mortuary.

A committal service is open to the public at 3:00 pm on Thursday, October 8th at Oakwood Cemetery.

Memorials are preferred to St. Olaf Lutheran Church, American Diabetes Association, or Sacred Heart Care Center.