October 28, 2020

Paid political letter: Vote for Trump, keep America free

By Daily Herald

Published 6:30 am Wednesday, October 28, 2020

Incubating throughout the years, two competing visions of America have emerged, animating the 2020 election. One is based on the rule of law and individual freedoms, rooted in the U.S. Constitution. The other is based on neo-Marxist socialism and the dismantling of the U.S. Constitution.

The Democrat’s socialist agenda requires Americans to change their values. This is accomplished by destroying the institutions that teach those values and erasing America’s past. Avowed Marxist organization Black Lives Matter (BLM) and their Democratic enablers seek to destroy the traditional family. This claim has been substantiated in BLM’s mission statement (recently scrubbed because of unwanted exposure). American values are also fostered in its Judeo-Christian heritage. Therefore it must be expunged as well. Vandalizing statues doesn’t advance social justice, it advances the revolution. Those holding these values must be convinced they are irredeemably unworthy in today’s language, “systemically racist.”

If Americans are systemic in anything, it’s a systemic commitment to freedom and equal rights for all.

The Democratic Party allies with Communist coalitions against President Trump and America. Antifa and Black Lives Matter subjugate the Democratic Party with their revolutionary agenda.

The Democrats have adopted rage and fear as the lenses through which they view reality. Their ideology revolves around guilt, victimhood, and self-hate- a poisonous cocktail to anyone’s mental health.

President Reagan stated, “Those who have known freedom, and lost it, have never known it again.” America is in a fight for its life. If this country is to remain free, support President Trump.

Kent Larson

Stewartville, MN

