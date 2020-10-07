expand
October 7, 2020

Paid political letter: The swamp remains

By Daily Herald

Published 6:30 am Wednesday, October 7, 2020

Four years ago Donald Trump campaigned on the promise to “drain the swamp.”

After nearly three and a half years in office and more broken promises and lies every day (https://www.politifact.com/personalities/donald-trump/), we all know how that has worked out.

Considering the number of campaign advisors and other officials that have been indicted on various corruption charges along with his own impeachment, I think it’s safe to say that’s one campaign promise he hasn’t kept.

On a similar note, two years ago our District 1 representative, Jim Hagedorn, campaigned on the promise to support Donald Trump in his endeavors.

Little did we know that Representative Hagedorn would take that promise to heart and fulfill it to such a degree that he is likely to come under an ethics investigation after having directed more than $100,000 in public funds to a company partially owned by one of his staffers.

Numerous emails show that he not only knew about the inappropriate spending, but actually directed some of it (https://www.startribune.com/e-mails-show-hagedorn-involved-with-constituent-mail-decisions/572221282/?refresh=true). Then when the spending became public knowledge, Hagedorn claimed to be concerned and fired his chief-of-staff, even though in a recorded phone call he says, “I don’t believe there’s any problem there.” (https://www.startribune.com/fired-staffer-to-rep-jim-hagedorn-pushes-back-after-mail-controversy/572353672/).

Regardless of what an ethics investigation may find, it certainly appears that Representative Hagedorn has adopted the President’s fondness for helping his friends and colleagues profit at the taxpayers’ expense.

Remember that as you cast your ballot this fall.

Jim Wichman

Conger, MN

