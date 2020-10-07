expand
Ad Spot

October 7, 2020

Paid political letter: Pattern of closure

By Daily Herald

Published 6:30 am Wednesday, October 7, 2020

Mayo Clinic’s continued pattern of service removal and clinic closures across Southern Minnesota is very concerning. Blooming Prairie is the latest small town to experience a clinic closure. At the onset of the pandemic, Mayo told residents that it needed to close its doors “temporarily” due to COVID-19, but Mayo has recently released a statement saying it will not be reopening the clinic, making it more difficult for rural residents to access the healthcare they need.

This latest closure came after Mayo reported $3.22 billion in second quarter revenue and $153 million in operating income. Operating in the black at this time is not the case for many rural hospitals, which only highlights the fact that Mayo is choosing to put profits over the needs of rural patients. It is also worth noting that Mayo Clinic has received $173 million in COVID-19 emergency relief funds from the CARES Act. That is taxpayer money designed to prevent this sort of thing from happening.

We must protect rural healthcare services and look for new solutions instead of accepting these losses. We must also defend Minnesota’s Medicaid expansion under the ACA which has increased overall payments to rural health providers. This pattern of consolidating services is unsustainable for rural Minnesota. Our leaders need to fight for our healthcare services or step aside.

Thomas Martinez

Hayward, MN

News

Bleak outlook without stimulus: More layoffs, anemic growth

News

Walz calls lawmakers back Monday for 5th special session

News

Wisconsin activates field hospital as COVID keeps surging

News

Derek Chauvin released from custody after posting $1 million bond

Mower County

Seven new COVD cases reported in Mower County

Mower County

Tribute to veterans this Sunday

Business

Micro grants available for small businesses

Crime, Courts & Emergencies

County burn ban in effect after Tuesday fires

Crime, Courts & Emergencies

Austin man arrested on federal drug warrant

Business

A paradise of savings: New store, located in the old ReStore site, is a dream come true

Mower County

Pacelli student wins fire poster contest honorable mention

Business

Hormel Foods joins dine, shop and share for No Kid Hungry Campaign

News

State drivers can soon take permit exam at home

News

COVID-19, ethics, Trump all in the mix in 1st District rematch

Crime, Courts & Emergencies

Traffic stop leads to drug charges

Crime, Courts & Emergencies

Two plead guilty in assault cases

Mower County

Ostrander business gets grant to support employees

News

3 scientists win Nobel physics prize for black hole research

Mower County

Fall important time for septic maintenance

News

Trump halts COVID-19 relief talks until after election

Health

About 35 COVID cases still active in Mower

News

Fed’s Powell: Lack of further stimulus imperils recovery

News

‘Dune’ ditches 2020, while AMC commits to staying open

News

Trump, still infectious, back at White House — without mask