expand
Ad Spot

October 24, 2020

Paid political letter: Dornink is a man of Minnesota values

By Daily Herald

Published 6:30 am Saturday, October 24, 2020

The Minnesota DFL has spent a good deal of money on misleading mailers in an attempt to convince the voters of Senate District 27 that candidate Gene Dornink is beholden to “big corporations” and “St. Paul elites.” Nothing could be farther from the truth.

I know Gene well, and know him to be a man of the highest integrity. He is devoted to his family and service to his neighbors. He worked 22 years as a union carpenter, before stepping out on his own by founding a now-thriving family business. He leads a life that personifies our Greater Minnesota values.

If there are any questions to be asked about money influences, they should be asked of Gene’s opponent—incumbent senator Dan Sparks. A review of Senator Sparks’ 2017-2020 public filings with the Minnesota Campaign Finance & Public Disclosure Board is quite interesting.  They show Senator Sparks to be highly dependent upon money from outside our district to conduct his campaign.

During this election cycle, the vast majority—nearly 70 percent—of the money raised by his campaign has come from lobbyists, PAC’s, and DFL party organizations outside our district. Furthermore, 100 percent of his itemized contributions from individuals come from people living in places like Edina and Orono—not Austin and Albert Lea.

So one has to ask: If money talks, then who is Senator Sparks listening to?

Dennis Schminke

Austin, MN

More News

Paying attention to district needs

Food to the Field: Feed-A-Farmer program shows gratitude to producers

Mayo to transition COVID-19 testing sites indoors

Court refuses to delay vote in Minnesota congressional race

Mower County

Paying attention to district needs

Agriculture

Food to the Field: Feed-A-Farmer program shows gratitude to producers

Health

Mayo to transition COVID-19 testing sites indoors

News

Nearly 1.2M Minnesotans have already voted

News

Court refuses to delay vote in Minnesota congressional race

Crime, Courts & Emergencies

Two charged after meth found in truck, trash can

Mower County

3 Rotarians honored as Fellows

News

Battleground postal delays persist with mail voting underway

Crime, Courts & Emergencies

Two sentenced to prison in assault cases

Education

College Accolades: Austin grad receives scholarships

News

Some hospitals in crisis as US nears high for COVID-19 cases

Health

Two more deaths reported as county exceeds 1,500 cumulative COVID cases

News

Battleground postal delays persist with mail voting underway

News

Trump steps back from Minnesota

News

Analysis: Debate is brief interlude of normalcy in 2020 race

Mower County

UPDATE: 3-5 inches of snow now possible over the weekend

Law Enforcement

Judge dismisses 1 charge against former cop in Floyd’s death

News

Trump posts unedited ’60 Minutes’ interview before it airs

Education

Community input sought on APS superintendent search through survey

Mower County

Additional times for absentee ballots voting coming up

News

OxyContin maker Purdue Pharma to plead to 3 criminal charges

News

Barrett was trustee at private school with anti-gay policies

News

Minnesota reports 35 new COVID deaths, tying mark from May

Mower County

Senior Living: Local churches work to reach out to seniors during pandemic