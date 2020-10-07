expand
Ad Spot

October 6, 2020

Austin’s Claire Raymond watches her shot against Northfield in Art Hass Stadium Tuesday. The shot went through for a goal and the Packers beat the Raiders 3-1. Rocky Hulne/sports@austindailyherald.com

Packers snap their losing skid with victory over Raiders

By Rocky Hulne

Published 9:53 pm Tuesday, October 6, 2020

It didn’t take long for the Packer girls soccer team to snap out of their scoring slump as they found some early offense in a 3-1 win over Northfield to close out the regular season in Art Hass Stadium Tuesday.

Austin senior Eliana Bentley broke loose for a runaway goal in the sixth minute of the game to put Austin up 1-0 as she kick-started a Packer offense that had produced just two total goals during its eight-game losing streak.

“I think we all came into this game thinking Northfield is number one and that they’re really good. We just didn’t let it get to us and we just played how we can play,” Bentley said. “It was probably the last time us seniors ever play on this field and it felt really good to win it. It was a little emotional, but we stayed focused.”

Austin’s Eliana Bentley runs up the sideline against Northfield Tuesday. Rocky Hulne/sports@austindailyherald.com

Northfield (5-3-3 overall, 5-3-3 Big Nine) was hit with a red card a few minutes after Bentley’s goal and that left them a player short for the rest of the night. The Packers (2-8 overall, 2-8 Big Nine) took advantage as Claire Raymond punched one home to make it 2-0.

Austin stayed aggressive well after it took the 2-0 lead and it added an insurance goal when Hope Dudycha drilled a shot in the second half.

“It boils down to girls believing in themselves. The skills and the mindset are there and they just have to have that belief,” Austin head coach Jake Levisen said. “I think you saw that tonight. No matter how far ahead we are, we always have more to give.”

Austin sophomore Mya Walters stopped the first 13 shots she saw in net, but her shutout bid was broken when the Raiders scored a late goal with 32 seconds left. Walters has grown to be more aggressive in her first year as a varsity keeper for the Packers.

“I’ve learned a lot this year and I’ve definitely gotten more confident at coming out of the net and attacking the ball,” Walter said.

Austin’s Mya Walters corrals a shot from the Raiders in Art Hass Stadium Tuesday. Rocky Hulne/sports@austindailyherald.com

Although it couldn’t hold a ceremony, the game was Austin’s senior night and varstiy seniors Bentley, Mary Obang and December A were recognized after the game.

“I’m extremely proud of the seniors. This whole season has been a trial,” Levisen said. “Every game we don’t know what team we’re going to have and I’m really proud of them for giving it their all.”

The Packers are set to open up Section 1A Tournament play on Monday.

 

News

Trump halts COVID-19 relief talks until after election

Health

About 35 COVID cases still active in Mower

News

Fed’s Powell: Lack of further stimulus imperils recovery

News

‘Dune’ ditches 2020, while AMC commits to staying open

News

Trump, still infectious, back at White House — without mask

Mower County

United Way of Mower County annual fundraising campaign underway

News

2 more Minnesota GOP leaders test negative for coronavirus

Crime, Courts & Emergencies

Police seeking information in Saturday morning shots fired incident

Crime, Courts & Emergencies

Convictions: Sept. 20-26

Health

UPDATE: Seven new COVID cases reported in Mower County

News

Trump aims for Monday release after supporter drive-by

Business

Celebrate your public utility at Austin Utilities virtual open house

Local Government

Assessment hearings, Capital Improvement Plan on council agenda

Mower County

Rare swan gives birders a treat

News

Hy-Vee Pharmacies expand offerings to include childhood vaccinations

Mower County

HHH teams up with first responders in Project Lifesaver

Business

Austin Farmers Market relocation, expansion Project

Mower County

Come pick a peck: Long time Lansing orchard provides prime family outing

LeRoy

Out on the hunt

News

Fall colors in full force as top half of Minn. reaches peak season

News

US unemployment drops to 7.9 percent but hiring slows pre-election

Mower County

Candidate Q&A: Senate District 27

Mower County

Spay/neuter clinic this month

Mower County

Investigation into multi-state 911 outage