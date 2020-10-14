Packers pour on 14 goals in win over Cotter, will host Winhawks Thursday

The No. 1 seeded Austin boys soccer team put on an explosive scoring display as they blasted No. 16 Winona Cotter (1-8-1 overall) 14-0 in Art Hass Stadium Tuesday.

Henry Tolbert netted five goals for the Packers, Andres Garcia scored four times, Peter Li had two goals and Tu Reh had one goal.

The Packers led 8-0 at halftime.

Austin (10-0-1 overall) will host No. 8 Winona at 7 p.m. Thursday. The Packers and Winhawks never met in the regular season.