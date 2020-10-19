Packers place ninth in conference swim meet

All of the scores have been tallied up and the Austin girls swimming and diving team has finished in ninth place in the virtual Big Nine meet.

The Packers swam their portion of the meet on Wednesday night and Molly Sheehan’s 100-yard breaststroke time of 1:12.39 was good for sixth place.

Austin will compete in the Section 1A meet at Bud Higgins Pool at 6 p.m. Friday.

Team standings: 1. Rochester Century 388; 2. Northfield 372; 3. Rochester Mayo 297.5; 4. Mankato East 218.5; 5. Mankato West 191; 6. Rochester John Marshall 164; 7. Faribault 151; 8. Red Wing 121; 9. Austin 107; 10. Winona 103; 11. Owatonna 84; 12. Albert Lea 68

AUSTIN RESULTS

200-medley relay: Madelynn Murley, Molly Sheehan, Molly Garry, Mackenzie Carter (eighth, 1:59.97)

200-freestyle: Madelynn Murley (21st, 2:14.87); Lucy Lagervall (25th, 2:18.02); Anna Kossman (32nd, 2:23.17)

200-individual medley: Molly Sheehan (10th, 2:25.32)

50-freestyle: Molly Garry (ninth, 26.10); Mackenzie Carter (27th, 27.64); Alivia Hemry (33rd, 28.15)

Diving: Rachel Engelstad (ninth, 285.80); Mady Tuttle (18th, 252.45); Alaynna Tschann (29th, 212.60)

100-butterfly: Sydney Tobak (25th, 1:13.05)

100-freestyle: Molly Garry (eighth, 57.69); Ingrid Dolan Peterson (22nd, 1:01.56); Lucy Lagervall (28th, 1:02.77)

500-freestyle: Mackenzie Carter (25th, 6:24.87)

200-freestyle relay: Molly Sheehan, Madelynn Murley, Sydney Tobak, Molly Garry (eighth, 1:48.12)

100-backstroke: Madelynn Murley (13th, 1:06.26); Ingrid Dolan Peterson (34th, 1:14.16); Anna Kossman (36th, 1:14.45)

100-breaststroke: Molly Sheehan (sixth, 1:12.39); Sydney Tobak (26th, 1:22.25); Alivia Hemry (27th, 1:22.30)

400-freestyle relay: Lucy Lagervall, Mackenzie Carter, Kaylee Butts, Ingrid Dolan Peterson (12th,4:24.27)