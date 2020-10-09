expand
October 9, 2020

Packers finish breakthrough season by coming up short in Rochester Century

By Daily Herald

Published 8:44 pm Thursday, October 8, 2020

The Austin girls tennis team had its season come to an end in a 5-2 loss to Rochester Century in a second round Section 1AA match in Rochester Tuesday.

Gracie Schmitt and Kaitlin Meiergerd each scored wins for the Packers (6-6 overall).

“I am so proud of our team,” Austin head coach Jeff Anderson said. “They just got better as the season went along. We were thankful for the opportunity to play a season. With six wins this group can look back and see what an accomplishment that is, especially in the Big Nine.”

Singles

No. 1 Paige Sargent (C) def. Reana Schmitt (A) 6-0 , 6-0 

No. 2 Julia Baber (C) def. Chloe Schmitt (A) 6-0 , 6-2 

No. 3 Gracie Schmitt (A) def. Leia Spencer (C) 6-1 , 6-1 

No. 4 Kaitlin Meiergerd (A) def. Madeline Klotzbach (C) 6-3 , 6-3 

Doubles

No. 1 Ancele Dolensek and Nina Rehfeldt (C) def. Madison Hogan and Lauren Wernimont (A) 6-0 , 6-0

No. 2 Zoey Chen and Jenny Yan (C) def. Siri Ansorge and Samantha Krueger (A) 6-2 , 6-4 

No. 3 Kathleen Thompson and Varsha Shan (C) def. Natalie Haynes and Jadyn Moriarty (A) 6-4 , 6-1 

