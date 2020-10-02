Packers continue to push in the pool

The Austin girls swimming and diving team put up some big performances as the Packers beat Faribault 98-79 in a virtual meet in Bud Higgins Pool Thursday.

Austin’s Madelynn Murley came out of the pool with a fist pump after she swam a time of 1:06.43 in the 100-yard backstroke. The time was good for second place, but it was just four-tenths of a second slower than Murley’s best ever time and it was just five seconds from Austin’s all-time record.

“My fastest time came after tapering at the end of the season and I’m almost there, already,” Murley said. “I’m pretty excited with that backstroke time for this year.”

Austin senior Molly Garry took first in the 100-yard freestyle with a time of 58.87 seconds, putting her just five second behind the all-time Packer record.

“I’ve been staying pretty consistent throughout these past couple of weeks and I’m trying to improve for the next one,” Garry said. “I’m just trying to get faster.”

Molly Sheehan won the 200-yard medley and the 100-yard breaststroke, but she was more impressed with her medley time.

“I was faster last week in my breaststroke, but I had a really good IM race tonight,” Sheehan said.

The 200-yard medley relay team of Murley, Sheehan, Garry and Mackenzie Carter took first and the 200-yard freestyle relay team of Sheehan, Murley, Sydney Tobak and Garry took first.

Austin will compete against Rochester Mayo at 6 p.m. Tuesday and the Packers will compete in the virtual Big Nine meet at 1 p.m. Oct. 17. After the conference meet, the Packers will begin tapering their times for sections and Austin will be one of the host sites for the Section 1A meet this year.

All of the Packers are aiming to get faster by the end of the month, especially Sheehan.

“I want to hit the state cut time this year and my ultimate goal would be to get a record on the board,” Sheehan said.

AUSTIN RESULTS

200-medley relay: Madelynn Murley, Molly Sheehan, Molly Garry, Mackenzie Carter (first, 2:03.51); Anna Kossman, Sydney Tobak, Ingrid Dolan Peterson, Alviia Henry (third, 2:18.76); Emma Czarnota, Made Rysavy, Anna Bailey, Rose Garry (fifth, 2:29.01)

200-freestyle: Madelynn Murley (second, 2:14.32); Lucy Lagervall (third, 2:22.45); Anna Kossman (fourth, 2:25.92)

200-individual medley: Molly Sheehan (first, 2:28.43); Addison Tobak (fourth, 2:54.49); Ellen Ekins (fifth, 3:11.15)

50-freestyle: Molly Garry (first, 26.78); Mackenzie Carter (fourth, 28.90); Ingrid Dolan Peterson (sixth, 29.95)

Diving: Rachel Engelstad (first, 161.11); Made Tuttle (second, 158.26); Reese Norton (third, 154.05)

100-butterfly: Sydney Tobak (second, 1:14.89)

100-freestyle: Molly Garry (first, 58.87); Ingrid Dolan Peterson (sixth, 1:06.90)

500-freestyle: Mackenzie Carter (second, 6:30.28); Lucy Lagervall (third, 6:47.88)

200-freestyle relay: Molly Sheehan, Madelynn Murley, Sydney Tobak, Molly Garry (first, 1:50.60); Anna Kossman, Alivia Henry, Rose Garry, Lucy Lagervall (fourth, 2:10.10)

100-backstroke: Madelyn Murley (second, 1:06.43); Anna Kossman (fourth, 1:15.71); Ellen Ekins (sixth, 1:25.77)

100-breaststroke: Molly Sheehan (first, 1:14.95); Sydney Tobak (fourth, 1:26.49); Alivia Hemry (fifth, 1:28.55)

400-freestyle relay: Ingrid Dolan Peterson, Mackenzie Carter, Claire Lagervall, Emma Keenan (second, 4:38.94); Lucy Lagervall, Kaylee Butts, Ellen Ekins, Alivia Henry (third, 4:49.23); Anna Bailey, Olivia Schmit, Mattiqua Gasca, Alayna Jovaag (fifth, 5:28.44)