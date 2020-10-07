expand
October 7, 2020

Packer swimmers fall to Mayo

By Daily Herald

Published 8:51 am Wednesday, October 7, 2020

The Austin girls swimming and diving team lost a virtual dual to Rochester Mayo by a score of 95-80 in Bud Higgins Pool Tuesday.
Molly Garry took first in the 50-yard freestyle for the Packers.
AUSTIN RESULTS
200-medley relay: Madelynn Murley, Molly Sheehan, Molly Garry, Mackenzie Carter (second, 2:04.60); Ingrid Dolan Peterson, Alivia Hemry, Sydney Tobak, Rose Garry (ninth, 2:21.79)
200-freestyle: Madelynn Murley (third, 2:15); Lucy Lagervall (sixth, 2:21.31)
200-individual medley: Kaylee Butts (sixth, 2:53.36)
50-freestyle: Molly Garry (first, 26.40); Mackenzie Carter (third, 28.48)
Diving: Rachel Engelstad (second, 168.44); Reese Norton (third, 168.38); Mady Tuttle (fourth, 160.87)
100-freestyle: Molly Garry (third, 58.76)
500-freestyle: Molly Sheehan (fifth, 6:13.77)
200-freestyle relay: Molly Sheehan, Madelynn Murley, Sydney Tobak, Molly Garry (second, 1:51.23); Ingrid Dolan Peterson, Anna Kossman, Rose Garry, Lucy Lagervall (fourth, 1:58.99)
100-backstroke: Madelynn Murley (second, 1:07.79); Anna Kossman (sixth, 1:16.83)
100-breaststroke: Sydney Tobak (fifth, 1:26.01); Alivia Hemry (sixth, 1:29.26)
400-freestyle relay: Molly Sheehan, Mackenzie Carter, Lucy Lagervall, Anna Kossman (third, 4:21.09)

