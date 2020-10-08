Packer girls take 10th at Big Nine meet

The Austin girls cross country team took 10th place at the Big Nine meet in Owatonna Thursday.

Marissa Shute took 21st for the Packer girls.

The Austin boys will compete in the second half of the Big Nine meet in Owatonna Friday.

Team standings: 1. Owatonna 69; 2. Rochester Century 85; 3. Northfield 85; 4. Mankato East 86; 5. Faribault 128; 6. Mankato West 155; Rochester Mayo 200; Rochester John Marshall 202; 9. Red Wing 209; 10. Austin 274; 11. Winona 296; 12. Albert Lea 322

Austin results: Marissa Shute (21st, 20:56.2); Grace Vortherms (53rd, 22:44.2); Cassidy Shute (57th, 22:53.6); Lily Quandt (71st, 24:31.6); Micah Weber (72nd, 24:35.8); Lauren Schmitt (75th, 25:23.1)