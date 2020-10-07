expand
October 7, 2020

Autumn Drennan is congratulated after being awarded for winning the fire poster contest. Photo provide by Laura Sheedy

Pacelli student wins fire poster contest honorable mention

By Daily Herald

Published 7:01 am Wednesday, October 7, 2020

Pacelli fifth grader Autumn Drennan’s Junior Fire Poster was locally selected and submitted to the Minnesota State Fire Chiefs Association (MSFCA) Fire Prevention Poster Contest in December 2019, when she was in fourth grade. Her poster was chosen as an Honorable Mention winner in the state competition. 

Pacelli fifth-grader Autumn Drennan stands with Austin Fire Department Inspector Tim Hansen, left, and Fire Chief Jim McCoy. Photo courtesy of the Austin Fire Department

During the 2019-2020 school year, approximately 430 fourth grade students from Banfield, Neveln, Pacelli, Southgate and Sumner participated in the contest.

On Oct. 2, Autumn was presented with a check for $10 from the MSFCA) and the copy of the MN Fire Chief magazine that featured her poster by Austin Fire Chief Jim McCoy and Inspector Tim Hansen at Pacelli.

Winners from the state competition are usually determined by March of the following year, but due to COVID-19, the winners were unable to be determined and announced until late September 2020.

