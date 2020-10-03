expand
Ad Spot

October 3, 2020

Our opinion: Practice safety when in the field

By Daily Herald

Published 6:30 am Saturday, October 3, 2020

It’s that time of year. Not necessarily for the turning of leaves, though that is fun to watch, but for the return to hunting.

Statewide, pheasant season will be open on Oct. 9 and hunters will be back walking the fields. As in most years, safety and hunting walk hand-in-hand.

According to the International Hunter Education Association, less than 1,000 people in the United States and Canada are accidentally shot by hunters. That’s in an average year.  Fewer than 75 are fatalities, but one fatality is one more than we ever want.

We want people to get out and enjoy that which marks Minnesota as one of the great places in our union for outdoor activities, but we also want people to do it safely.

The plus side to this is that our hunters practice that safety we so urgently want. A MinnPost article from last year pointed out that hunting accidents are rarer than they once were and that’s a credit to those outdoorsmen and women who take the extra steps to maintain a safe environment. To many of these people, that aspect of hunting is as important as the conservation side and being good wardens of the land they walk on.

Still there are accidents and that’s what we want to see avoided.

The United States Forest Service has a list of several safety tips (www.fs.usda.gov/Internet/FSE_DOCUMENTS/stelprdb5330495.pdf) to remember when hunting.

Always be alert when hunting of yourself, those hunting with you and your surroundings. Enjoy the hunt, be safe and best of luck to all hunters this year, both experienced and new.

Mower County

HHH teams up with first responders in Project Lifesaver

Business

Austin Farmers Market relocation, expansion Project

Mower County

Come pick a peck: Long time Lansing orchard provides prime family outing

LeRoy

Out on the hunt

News

Fall colors in full force as top half of Minn. reaches peak season

News

US unemployment drops to 7.9 percent but hiring slows pre-election

Mower County

Candidate Q&A: Senate District 2

Mower County

Spay/neuter clinic this month

Mower County

Investigation into multi-state 911 outage

Crime, Courts & Emergencies

Owatonna woman pleads not guilty to aiding in drug sales

Crime, Courts & Emergencies

Man charged with multiple counts of criminal sexual conduct

Mower County

Annual Zonta fundraiser now open for pre-order

News

Documentary tries to prove existence of dead Lincoln photo

News

Documents show large police presence at George Floyd burial

News

Trump has COVID-19, going to military hospital

Health

About 40 COVID cases active in Mower County as 3 more added Friday

News

Good grief! ‘Peanuts’ celebrates 70th anniversary with art

News

Trump says he and first lady tested positive for coronavirus

Blooming Prairie

Mayo Clinic Health System announces transition of Blooming Prairie, Kenyon

Mower County

Mower adds six new cases, state breaks 100K cases

Adams

Three injured in Tuesday accident

News

Business leaders say economy keeps improving after pandemic

Mower County

I-90 traffic returns to eastbound lanes, ramp detours lifted between Austin, Albert Lea

Health

Mayo: ‘Opioid overdose deaths increasing during pandemic’