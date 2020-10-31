Our opinion: Get your Bing-oh! Holiday cards today and join the fun

Want the chance to win up to $300? Want to be able to yell “BING-OH!”?

Well, you’re in luck because our annual Bing-oh! Holiday is back and is one of our most popular events here at the Herald.

The game is already underway with two-week’s worth of numbers already having been called so you’re not going to want to miss your chance to take part.

And the best part, aside from the Chamber Bucks we’re willing to put in your wallet, is just how easy it is to play.

Your first step is to stop on down to the Herald where one of our friendly and remarkably good-looking staff will get you your Bing-Oh! Card. Only one per person and we will not send cards through the mail.

We also can not give numbers over the phone, but there are plenty of chances to get those numbers. Each Wednesday and Saturday, three numbers will be printed and if you miss them with the paper then the numbers are also displayed on the Herald vestibule that can be read from the outside.

You can also get those numbers and so many other great parts of the paper by subscribing. Call 1-507-434-2204 to get your subscription going.

And most important, make sure you rush on down should you get a Bing-Oh! so we can get you your prize and snap a picture.

There are four ways to win, either through cover-all or lines going horizontally, vertically or diagonally.

Six $50 Chamber Bucks winners will be recognized and the big $300 to the first person to cover-all.

So stop on down and let us help you on your way to “Bingo-oh!” Holiday.