October 7, 2020

Ostrander business gets grant to support employees

By Daily Herald

Published 6:50 am Wednesday, October 7, 2020

Care & Rehab — Ostrander, has announced that they have been selected to receive a COVID-19 Courage Funds Grant from the Leading Age Minnesota Foundation (LAMF).

Care & Rehab – Ostrander employees show off their marks. Photo provided

The grant is in the amount of $10,000.

All applicants were to submit a proposal indicating how they would utilize funds to benefit staff members who have worked courageously and selflessly through the past months to care for patients and residents, ultimately putting themselves at risk.

“It is an honor to have been chosen,” said Janice Howe, administrator of Care & Rehab – Ostrander.

The money could not be used as bonuses or gift cards. 

Stress is always a factor in the lives of health care workers, but during the COVID-19 months, working in healthcare is a different kind of stress.

At Care & Rehab – Ostrander, they have designed a plan that would decrease the stress their staff deals with in everyday life, in order to reward the courage and dedication they display in their work.

The team began evaluating what could help the Care & Rehab employees.

“Helping Employees Ride Out Everyday Storms in LIfe (HEROES) in Life” is the name of the program that was proposed.   

Through an application process, employees will have the opportunity to have extra stresses and storms paid for through the program.

For example, if an employee has a dead car battery, this program can help with that.  If an employee needs to transport a parent to dialysis 3 times a week and has no money for gas, the fund will help with that. Even something simple as, “it’s 3 days to payday and I am out of diapers.”   

“It is so great, during difficult times, to find some way to make a real difference for our staff,” Howe said. “We are humbled and grateful.”

