Open enrollment begins Sunday through MNSure.org

ST. PAUL—Minnesotans can enroll in comprehensive health insurance coverage through MNsure.org beginning this Sunday, Nov. 1, at 8 a.m. through Dec. 22, 2020. MNsure’s open enrollment period is the time for Minnesotans to enroll, renew or change private health insurance. Plans selected during the open enrollment period will have a Jan. 1, 2021, effective date.

“MNsure is the only place Minnesotans can access financial benefits that help lower the cost of health insurance and compare plans side-by-side to make sure you’re getting the coverage that meets your needs,” said CEO Nate Clark. “But we also know it can be tough to know where to start. That’s why MNsure has a number of ways to get assistance with the enrollment process. We are here to help.”

MNsure-certified brokers and navigators provide free enrollment help through virtual meetings, phone appointments or in-person meetings that follow the Minnesota Department of Health’s COVID-19 safety guidelines. Find the option that works for you at MNsure.org/help/.

Beginning Nov. 1, the Contact Center hours will be 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday, 8 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. It will also be open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Nov. 1.

MNsure’s Contact Center can be reached at 651-539-2099 or 855-366-7873.

MNsure’s online help form can provide answers to some of your questions. Additionally, MNsure enrollees can log in to their account and verify their enrollment status for 2020 private plan coverage, easily adjust the amount of tax credits applied to their monthly premium, or disenroll in coverage without having to make a phone call.