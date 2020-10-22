expand
Ad Spot

October 22, 2020

Nolan “Snooly” Johnson, 84

By Daily Herald

Published 4:08 pm Thursday, October 22, 2020

Nolan “Snooly” Johnson, 84

Nolan “Snooly” Lee Johnson, age 84 of Austin, Minnesota, passed away Sunday, October 18, 2020, at St. Mark’s Living Nursing Home in Austin, Minnesota. Nolan was born in Austin, Minnesota, to Bennie and Anna (Gunderson) Johnson on September 1, 1936. He was the youngest of nine children. Nolan was a 1954 graduate of Austin High School. On January 25, 1955, he enlisted into the United States Army, proudly serving his country until January 14, 1958. Following his return from the Army, Nolan attended Austin Vocational Technical School for heating and cooling. On June 16, 1963, he was united in marriage to Ardys Nelson in Austin. To this union two children were born. The couple continued to live in Austin where Nolan was employed for Trimble’s as a Honda mechanic for 40 years. He was a member of St. Olaf Lutheran Church and the American Legion Post 91. Nolan enjoyed traveling the country on his motorcycle, camping, and golfing. His grandchildren brought him great joy in life and loved spending time with them. He will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved him.

Survivors include his daughter, Jana (Chad) Norman of Austin, Minnesota; son, Kelly (Michelle Bergstrom) Johnson of Austin, Minnesota; four grandchildren, Trinity, Destiny, Brianna, and Andrew; and other nieces, nephews, and other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Bennie and Anna Johnson; wife, Ardys Johnson; five brothers and three sisters.

A private memorial service will be held on Friday, October 30, 2020 at Worlein Funeral Home Chapel in Austin. A public visitation will be held from 4:00-7:00 p.m. on Thursday, October 29, at Worlein Funeral Home in Austin. A public graveside service will be held at 12:00(Noon) on Friday, October 30, in Grandview Cemetery, Austin, with a gathering to follow at the Eagles Club in Austin. Military honors by the American Legion Post 91 and V.F.W. Post 1216. Services are prearranged and performed with Worlein Funeral Home of Austin. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.worlein.com.

More News

More snow possible this weekend

Nolan “Snooly” Johnson, 84

Susan M. Smock, 56

Polly A. Jelinek, 87

Mower County

More snow possible this weekend

Law Enforcement

Judge dismisses 1 charge against former cop in Floyd’s death

News

Trump posts unedited ’60 Minutes’ interview before it airs

Education

Community input sought on APS superintendent search through survey

Mower County

Additional times for absentee ballots voting coming up

News

OxyContin maker Purdue Pharma to plead to 3 criminal charges

News

Barrett was trustee at private school with anti-gay policies

News

Minnesota reports 35 new COVID deaths, tying mark from May

Mower County

Senior Living: Local churches work to reach out to seniors during pandemic

Health

Institute scientists receive award for pediatric brain tumor research

Mower County

PHOTOS: Becoming United

Agriculture

‘An important part of our FBM program’

Education

Community of Music

Mower County

‘A comedic romp into the world of fantasy role-playing games’

Local Government

Austin to receive over $7 million for WWTP in bonding bill

News

DOJ announces center to help cops, offers aid to Minneapolis

Crime, Courts & Emergencies

Woman charged with selling meth to police informant

Law Enforcement

Minneapolis police deputy demoted over comment

News

Indiana man rescued from northern Minnesota wilderness

News

First significant snowstorm could set records in Minnesota

Health

Two COVID-related deaths raise county death toll to 13

News

Republicans pledge to lift COVID restrictions if elected

News

Protest arrests show regular Americans, not urban antifa

Albert Lea

Arik Matson returns home