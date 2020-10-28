expand
October 29, 2020

NJCAA will make college-specific athletic season announcements soon

By Daily Herald

Published 5:46 pm Wednesday, October 28, 2020

The sports picture at Riverland Community College is about to get less foggy as the NJCAA is set to make an announcement within the next few weeks.

The Presidents of the Minnesota Colleges met on Tuesday and determined there are an appropriate number of colleges interested in proceeding with winter and spring athletic seasons and player development, per NJCAA guidelines.

Presidents will make college-specific athletic season announcements on or before Nov. 16.

 

