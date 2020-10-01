Mower adds six new cases, state breaks 100K cases

Mower County saw a rise of six cases while on the state level Minnesota saw an increase of over 1,000 new cases, breaking the 100,000 mark, according to the Minnesota Department of Health on Thursday.

The county is now at 1,354 cumulative cases. Meanwhile, Minnesota now has 100,200 cumulative cases of COVID-19 after 1,066 new cases were reported Thursday morning.

Along with the new state cases, 13 new deaths were reported for a total of 2,049.

A total of 89,980 people no longer need isolation. To date there have been 7,758 people hospitalized with 2,148 cases requiring ICU care.

Neighboring county numbers include: Dodge (217), Fillmore (141), Freeborn (554, 4 deaths), Olmsted (2,588, 28 deaths) and Steele (567, 2 deaths).

In the United States there are now over 7.2 million cumulative cases and 207,147 deaths.