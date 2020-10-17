expand
October 17, 2020

MnDOT offers funding to develop Safe Routes to School programs

By Daily Herald

Published 1:01 pm Saturday, October 17, 2020

Minnesota schools and communities wanting to develop safer places for students to walk and bicycle can apply for three different grant opportunities this fall through the Minnesota Department of Transportation’s Safe Routes to School program.

Communities and schools can apply for planning assistance grants to help assess current conditions and create plans to improve walking and bicycling through programs and infrastructure. SRTS “Boost” grants support existing SRTS work, like adding bicycles to schools to improve physical education curriculum or addressing a community-specific need to help more students walk and bicycle to school safely. The application deadline for these grants is Nov. 25.

Infrastructure grants can fund projects that create safer streets for students to walk and bicycle. Anyone interested in this funding must submit a letter of intent by Oct. 31.

After a SRTS plan is developed, schools and communities can use that plan to apply for funds to advance infrastructure such as sidewalks, crosswalks and signage or non-infrastructure solutions such as community engagement, educational programming and encouragement events.

The planning process works to engage stakeholders, analyze existing data and set a prioritized Since 2006, MnDOT has worked with hundreds of schools and communities around the state to fund plans, bike fleets and infrastructure improvements.

Visit www.dot.state.mn.us/saferoutes/grants-funding.html for more information.

MnDOT offers funding to develop Safe Routes to School programs

