October 7, 2020

Micro grants available for small businesses

By Daily Herald

Published 1:01 pm Wednesday, October 7, 2020

Impact Austin, in collaboration with Mower County and the Development Corporation of Austin (DCA), will be offering $2,500 Micro Grants to small businesses in Mower County. 

The goal of these Micro Grants is to assist customer-serving storefronts within Mower County in becoming more resilient and make COVID-related business adjustments that will improve income. 

Mower County has designated $20,000 in CARES Act dollars towards this project, and the DCA has committed $5,000 in free consulting with the Small Business Development Center (SBDC) for each grant recipient to receive two sessions at no charge to assist with creating a resiliency plan for the use of these grant dollars that caters to the needs of each specific business. 

A list of preferred local service providers will be available to these grant recipients to connect them with other local businesses who can assist with alternative seating options, PPE, website creation to connect customers to your products/services, etc. 

This Micro Grant application opened Wednesday, Oct. 7, and closes on Friday, Oct. 23. Any customer-serving storefront within Mower County with 10 or fewer full time equivalent employees is eligible provided they meet the other eligibility requirements. Women, veteran, and immigrant-owned businesses are encouraged to apply. 

Follow the link at www.impactaustintogether.org to apply.

